After 16 years with Wadena-Deer Creek, high school social worker Laura Kiser says the REACH program is one of the highlights of her job—and it’s time for the program to expand.

She requested the expansion of the Relationships, Education, Academics, Character and Hard Work program at the May 17 school board meeting. Board members noted the positive impacts and importance of the program and gladly approved an additional half-time instructor and full-time paraprofessional for the program.

REACH “pulls together students from 9th-12th grade to work through all aspects of their lives and push them to become better humans,” as Kiser said in a letter to the board. The space allows students to be who they truly are, including sharing tears and anger. Students also have the opportunity to work on personal, school and home goals, which have improved communication skills at home, as Kiser said.

“I feel like there’s still that stigma with mental health and even REACH program sometimes,” Kiser said. “We can teach all of our kids that everybody has issues. It’s OK for all of us to talk about it, to get the help when we need it because at some point in your life you’re going to need the help, you’re going to be able to help someone else.”

Program will expand to 7-8th graders

Over the past four years, about 15 students have taken the elective class but Kiser hopes to support more students and provide space to discuss issues. For the 2021-22 school year, 25 students are registered, which will be divided into two classes. The plan is also to have all seventh and eighth graders take the class for one quarter. The students will focus on team building activities, goal setting and education surrounding mental health and self care.

“The way kids get to interact with each other and with you, it’s amazing,” said Missy Seelhammer, school board member. “The seventh and eighth graders would benefit from this to learn more about their classmates and eliminate some of the issues that come up with growing up and bullying, and I mean you start to understand your classmates a little more.”

The program’s expansion will allow a paraprofessional to be available all day in the REACH classroom. The instructor will teach three hours of REACH classes daily. Students could also help with peer support in the classroom with training in coping skills, mental health first aid, communication skills and the importance of confidentiality and boundary setting, as Kiser explained. Kiser said having people available creates a safe space where students can share with someone, or wait for Kiser or school counselor Toni Kraska.

“We all need to feel seen and heard and I believe that this model could have a great impact on our WDC students,” Kiser said in the letter.

