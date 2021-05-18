After 16 years with Wadena-Deer Creek, high school social worker Laura Kiser says the REACH program is one of the highlights of her job—and it’s time for the program to expand.
She requested the expansion of the Relationships, Education, Academics, Character and Hard Work program at the May 17 school board meeting. Board members noted the positive impacts and importance of the program and gladly approved an additional half-time instructor and full-time paraprofessional for the program.
REACH “pulls together students from 9th-12th grade to work through all aspects of their lives and push them to become better humans,” as Kiser said in a letter to the board. The space allows students to be who they truly are, including sharing tears and anger. Students also have the opportunity to work on personal, school and home goals, which have improved communication skills at home, as Kiser said.
“I feel like there’s still that stigma with mental health and even REACH program sometimes,” Kiser said. “We can teach all of our kids that everybody has issues. It’s OK for all of us to talk about it, to get the help when we need it because at some point in your life you’re going to need the help, you’re going to be able to help someone else.”
Program will expand to 7-8th graders
Over the past four years, about 15 students have taken the elective class but Kiser hopes to support more students and provide space to discuss issues. For the 2021-22 school year, 25 students are registered, which will be divided into two classes. The plan is also to have all seventh and eighth graders take the class for one quarter. The students will focus on team building activities, goal setting and education surrounding mental health and self care.
“The way kids get to interact with each other and with you, it’s amazing,” said Missy Seelhammer, school board member. “The seventh and eighth graders would benefit from this to learn more about their classmates and eliminate some of the issues that come up with growing up and bullying, and I mean you start to understand your classmates a little more.”
The program’s expansion will allow a paraprofessional to be available all day in the REACH classroom. The instructor will teach three hours of REACH classes daily. Students could also help with peer support in the classroom with training in coping skills, mental health first aid, communication skills and the importance of confidentiality and boundary setting, as Kiser explained. Kiser said having people available creates a safe space where students can share with someone, or wait for Kiser or school counselor Toni Kraska.
“We all need to feel seen and heard and I believe that this model could have a great impact on our WDC students,” Kiser said in the letter.
Other business discussed by the board:
The board congratulated the Future Farmers of America horse judging team for their first place win at the virtual state competition. The judging is about a four hour process. Four students, Faith Koning, Lily Roemmich, Destiny Berg and Codey Wolff, on the team will compete at nationals in October.
Family, Career and Community Leaders of America chapter president Angela LeComte and Minnesota Central West Area president Mikayla Varela advanced to the national competition in June. LeComte’s project is on Days for Girls, which provides menstrual products for girls around the world. She created 27 kits. Varela’s project is a WDC chapter review. She also shared her candidate speech for state vice president of resource and development with the board.
FCCLA advisor Cindi Koll is retiring after 40 years and asked the board about the hiring of another advisor. She said the position has been a privilege and honor. A new advisor also ensures Varela can keep her state officer position.
The number of student COVID-19 cases has stabilized, Superintendent Lee Westrum said. The elementary kitchen staff is in quarantine until at least May 24. Half of the middle/high school kitchen staff will prepare meals for the elementary.
Michael Horton, a WDC parent, emailed a statement requesting that students no longer have to wear masks, including wanting students to breathe in fresh air at school. Westrum spoke with Horton over the phone about how removing masks is not possible currently and the school year is almost over. Each school district will decide about masks for summer school.
Summer school is scheduled in three sessions in June and July for nine-12th graders and from June 14 to July 29 for kindergarten through sixth graders. The school board will discuss masks at the next school board meeting on June 7 at 5:30 p.m.
Approved the paying of the district’s bills totaling $385,442.12.
Approved the acceptance of donations totaling $5,620.
Approved hiring Luke Wurdock (Middle School Math Teacher), Andrea Skillingstad (Elementary Teacher), Kathryn Decker (Elementary Special Education/English Language Learners Teacher) and Kyle Gylsen (Public Relations/Community Education)
Approved the resignation of Anthony Kern (Elementary Physical Education).
Approved an agreement for Jerald Nesland to continue as community education director in 2020-21 for $1,225 annually.
Graduation is May 28 at 7 p.m. with a livestream online and a KWAD radio broadcast for the public.
Each kindergarten class will have their own graduation on June 1 in Memorial Auditorium.