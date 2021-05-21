Wadena-Deer Creek Schools will be running summer school programs for WDC students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade.

The ninth-12th grade program is a credit recovery program. The kindergarten to eighth grade program is June 14 to July 1.

"We had a lot of students just with the COVID times not being able to get all their work taken care of," said Tyler Church, middle/high school principal during the school board meeting on May 17. They are hoping for 40 students in the fifth to eighth grade session.

Each school district will decide about requiring masks for summer school. The school board will discuss masks at the next school board meeting on June 7 at 5:30 p.m. The decision will include where the community sits with COVID-19 cases, as Superintendent Lee Westrum said.

The credit recovery program will run in three sessions. Each session will be dedicated to specific courses. Students can attend any session in which they have credits to recover. Teachers in every subject will be available. Completion of these courses will change an F on a student transcript to a pass, which will no longer negatively impact their cumulative GPA.

All sessions will run from 8 a.m. to noon.

Session 1: Math and Social Studies, June 7-10 and June 14-17



Math and Social Studies, June 7-10 and June 14-17 Session 2: Science and Electives, June 21-24 and June 28-July 1



Science and Electives, June 21-24 and June 28-July 1 Session 3: English, July 19-22 and July 26-29



WDC will also have physical activity time built into the day so students can recover physical education credits as needed.

To register for 9-12 summer school, visit forms.gle/hmr5tnxAVCNawKmW7. For 5-8, visit .

Summer school is Monday through Thursdays from June 14 to July 1 at the elementary school. Students will receive extra practice with reading, math and social/emotional skills. There will be field trips on Thursdays, according to elementary principal Louis Rutten. The elementary expects 50 students.

The student to teacher ratio is often 11:1 but this year the ratio will be about 6:1, as Westrum said.

Transportation and meals will be provided. Students involved in summer recreation will be able to attend activities with buses running.

If you have any questions, contact Church at 218-632-2172 or tchurch@wdc2155.k12.mn.us.