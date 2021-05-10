The Wadena-Deer Creek graduation ceremony will once again have crowds of family members on May 28. Students will have tickets for at least eight family members each.

Although the ceremony is not open to the public, you can watch online or listen to the KWAD radio broadcast. With a graduating class of about 50 students, family members will attend the ceremony in the middle/high school gym at 7 p.m.

“Most of the kids thought that was great, that that would take care of most of their families,” said Tyler Church, middle/high school principal.

The number of family attendees could possibly increase with new pandemic guidelines released last week. The capacity limits and social distancing requirements for restaurants, entertainment venues and gyms will end on May 28. School districts are set to follow the Safe Learning Plan through the end of the school year. Church said they hope students will have no limit on the amount of family members who can attend in-person. Masks are required for indoor events.

Four student speakers, Emma Mehl, Tony Kreklau, Sarah Goetze and Nevada Schultz, will speak during the ceremony. Be sure to tune in for lots of “remember whens” about the class of 2021, as Church said.

“What a roller-coaster year for this senior class, but they've persevered and shown just how mature and amazing they truly are,” WDC said in a Facebook post. “Go take on the world, WDC graduates!”

The school added a parade after last year’s graduation, which is also in the works for this year. Graduates would be in a vehicle parade through town and end at the football field for pictures. Church said the outdoor picture opportunity is more flexible with outdoor masking requirements ended as of May 7. Outdoor events with over 500 people require masks.

The livestream link will be available on the school Facebook page and website. Check back for more details on the parade.