Wadena-Deer Creek's FFA horse judging team placed first in the Horse Career Development event at the Minnesota State FFA Convention held April 19-28.

WDC's FFA chapter advisor Richard Muckala said the state convention was held virtually due to COVID, but that didn't stop this team from performing top-notch results.

"They did exceptionally well," Muckala said. "Placing first qualifies the team for competition at the National FFA Convention to be held in Indianapolis on October 27-30."

Team members of the state-winning team were Faith Koning (placing second), Lily Roemmich (placing third), Destiny Berg (placing fourth) and Codey Wolff (placing 12th high individual). Muckala explained that by placing first, Region II FFA will gain an additional slot in the Horse CDE for state judging.

WDC FFA members judged classes of Hunter Seat Equitation, Western Pleasure, Reining, 3-year-old Stock Fillies, Half Arabian Geldings and Quarter Horse Geldings. The members also took tests on horse tack and horse management.

The horse team qualified for state competition by placing second at the FFA Region II Horse CDE held virtually in March. Team members for the Region II contest were Jade Benning, Faith Koning, Destiny Berg, Lily Roemmich and Codey Wolff.

The horse team was coached by Heidi Wolff, assistant FFA Advisor.