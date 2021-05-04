Minnesota State Community and Technical College will honor its 744-member Class of 2021 during a virtual commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. Friday, May 7.

Graduates, family members and friends are invited to join the online M State graduation celebration by visiting minnesota.edu/graduation and clicking on the link to the ceremony.

The virtual celebration will include submitted photos and quotes from this year’s graduates. Student speakers will be Dawn R. Acker, who is graduating with her diploma in Graphic Design, and Kaitlyn N. Blake, who has earned a degree in Business Entrepreneurship and certificates in Web Design and Graphic Design, according to a M State news release.

The 744 graduates include students who will complete their degrees during both spring and summer 2021 semesters.

The ceremony will continue to be available online after May 7.