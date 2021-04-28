Family, Career and Community Members of America members received many awards at the chapter’s annual Awards Night Program.

WDC FCCLA Chapter President, Angela LeComte presided as many awards were presented.

STAR Event certificates and medals went to Vanessa Haataja, Phoenix Gray, Amara Neuerburg, Jenny Varela, Gracie Arm,Talia Erickson, Mikayla Varela, Elliot Doyle and Angela LeComte.

A variety of chapter awards were announced. Jenny Varela received the plaque for the 2020-21 WDC FCCLA Outstanding Member.

Several MN FCCLA State awards were received:

Mikayla Varela for completing 5 Power of One units and a STAR Event national advancer certificate,

Angela LeComte for completing 5 Power of One units, a STAR Event national advancer certificate, and an Ultimate Leader award,

Amara Neuerburg for Outstanding New Member award,

Talia Erickson for a STAR Event national advancer certificate.

The FCCLA Candle Lighting Ceremony was presented by members. Two officers for the upcoming year were installed. Jennifer Varela was elected as the vice-president and Mikayla Varela will be the WDC FCCLA President for 2021-22.