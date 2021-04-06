Wadena-Deer Creek Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) members recently competed at the Minnesota FCCLA State (virtual) Conference.

WDC junior Mikayla Varela was selected as the MN FCCLA State Vice President of Resource & Development.

Angela LeComte, Mikayla Varela, Talia Erickson, Amara Neuerburg/Jenny Varela (STAR partners), and Gracie Arm all earned gold medals on their STAR Events.

Vanessa Haataja and Phoenix Gray earned silver medals on their STAR Events.

Angela LeComte, Mikayla Varela and Talia Erickson will advance to the National STAR Event competition.

Cindi Koll, who is stepping down as WDC's longtime FCCLA advisor, was also recognized at the state conference for her years of service.