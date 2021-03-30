Wadena-Deer Creek’s Business Professionals of America (BPA) chapter competed virtually in the State BPA Conference recently. The WDC chapter had an impressive finish with two state champions and 20 national qualifiers.
“This year's BPA members far exceeded my expectations, and did a great job. I am very proud of their hard work and look forward to their performance at the Virtual National Competition in May,” said Shayne Haustveit, BPA advisor.
The national BPA changed the qualifying requirements, with the top five teams advancing to nationals as well as the top 10 individuals going on to nationals.
National qualifiers include:
- Kelanie Oldakowski: Diagnostic Coding State Champion
- Corbett Wensman: Fundamental Spreadsheet State Champion
- Mikayla Varela: 2nd place in Database category
- Sara Goetze: 2nd place in Fundamentals of Web Design
- Blade Erhmantraut: 2nd place in Python Programming, 2nd place in Linux Operating Systems Fundamentals
- Kayden Stinar: 3rd place in Linux Operating Systems Fundamentals
- Summer Pettit: 3rd place in Advanced Desktop Publishing
- Adam Plautz: 4th place in Fundamentals of Web Design, 4th in Computer Security
- Lauryn Gravelle: 5th place in Diagnostic Coding
- Madelyn Gallant: 6th place in Business Law/Ethics
- Hannah Plautz: 8th place in Database
- Grace Gallant: 8th place in Diagnostic Coding
- Owen Guo: 8th place in Computer Security
- Kayden Stinar: 8th place in Computer Networking
- Jack Motschenbacher: 9th place in Computer Security
- Chloe Kapphahn: 10th place in Diagnostic Coding
- Morgan Larson: 10th place in Legal Office Procedures, 10th in Business Law/Ethics
- Lauryn Gravelle/Grace Gallant/Summer Pettit: 3rd place in Website Design Team
- Bjorn Brunsberg/Madelyn Gallant: 2nd place in Podcast Production Team
- Owen Guo/Tony Kreklau/Blake Vittetoe/Corbett Wensmann: 2nd place in Computer Animation Team