Wadena-Deer Creek’s Business Professionals of America (BPA) chapter competed virtually in the State BPA Conference recently. The WDC chapter had an impressive finish with two state champions and 20 national qualifiers.

“This year's BPA members far exceeded my expectations, and did a great job. I am very proud of their hard work and look forward to their performance at the Virtual National Competition in May,” said Shayne Haustveit, BPA advisor.

The national BPA changed the qualifying requirements, with the top five teams advancing to nationals as well as the top 10 individuals going on to nationals.

National qualifiers include: