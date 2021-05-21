Local college honorees from fall 2020.

The Bemidji State University President's List students include the following local honorees:

  • Megan Heino, Sebeka

  • Mari Grendahl, Wadena

  • Lleyten Pettit, Wadena

The Dean's List includes the following local student honorees:

  • Aaron Duncan, Deer Creek

  • Hailey Wiederich, Hewitt

  • Hailey Heegard, Menahga

  • Abby Miska, Menahga

  • Heidi Tormanen, Menahga

  • Zachary Urvig, Menahga

  • Brandon Miller, Sebeka

  • Luke Savela, Sebeka

  • Anna Wientjes, Sebeka

  • Kyle Huepenbecker, Staples

  • Olivia Leslie, Staples

  • Claire Wolhowe, Staples

  • Tristen Heller, Verndale

  • Rebecca Plautz, Verndale

  • Anna Lorentz, Wadena