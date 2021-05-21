Local college honorees from fall 2020.
The Bemidji State University President's List students include the following local honorees:
Megan Heino, Sebeka
Mari Grendahl, Wadena
Lleyten Pettit, Wadena
The Dean's List includes the following local student honorees:
Aaron Duncan, Deer Creek
Hailey Wiederich, Hewitt
Hailey Heegard, Menahga
Abby Miska, Menahga
Heidi Tormanen, Menahga
Zachary Urvig, Menahga
Brandon Miller, Sebeka
Luke Savela, Sebeka
Anna Wientjes, Sebeka
Kyle Huepenbecker, Staples
Olivia Leslie, Staples
Claire Wolhowe, Staples
Tristen Heller, Verndale
Rebecca Plautz, Verndale
Anna Lorentz, Wadena