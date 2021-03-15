Minnesota State Community and Technical College is inviting prospective students to its first-ever virtual open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 25.

No travel is required as participants will be able to:

Visit with faculty and staff;

Learn about M State admissions, programs, financial aid and other student services;

Apply to M State;

Get answers to questions about M State.

Faculty from nearly two dozen programs will be on hand at virtual “booths” to talk about the degrees, diplomas and certificates offered at M State, according to a news release. The booths will include programs in the areas of business, construction, fine arts, health care, human services, information technology and transportation.

Learn more or register at mstate.vfairs.com, or call or text 877-450-3322 with questions.

The fall semester begins Monday, Aug. 23, and registration for summer and fall semester courses is currently under way.

As a member of the Minnesota State system, M State serves more than 8,000 students in credit courses each year in more than 70 career and liberal arts programs online and at its campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena. By partnering with communities, the college also provides workforce development services and other responsive training programs.