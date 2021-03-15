Tricia Sauer is joining the Central Lakes College staff as its new Specialty Crops Farm Business Management instructor.

Sauer has a Master of Professional Studies in Horticulture and an MBA in Business Management. Her experiences at Century College, where she has been a horticulture instructor, make her well poised to serve in this role, according to a CLC news release.

“Tricia has a wealth of experience that will benefit our specialty crops producers as they work to create or continue a profitable business venture,” said Cory Detloff, Director of Ag & Energy/Farm Business Management at CLC, in the release.

Sauer will be based out of the Central Lakes College Staples campus, but will serve the state of Minnesota for specialty crops instruction.

“I’m looking forward to working directly with farmers to help improve growing methods and increase profitability,” Sauer said in the release.

“I would like to introduce new innovations and crop varieties to Minnesota farmers and growers, complete with technical education and business models,” she said. “As a life-long Minnesotan, my passion is to help businesses grow with the made in Minnesota brand. This can be achieved by utilizing my combination of horticulture and business expertise.”

Sauer will provide technical and economic expertise to specialty crops growers interested in the Farm Business Management program. She can be reached at tricia.sauer@clcmn.edu or by phone at 651-592-1874.