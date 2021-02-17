Through the sponsorship of local community leaders, area 6-year-olds are receiving a gift of a book about positive character-building traits.

The book entitled "My Favorite Book" focuses on the importance of family and taking personal responsibility, kindness and compassion, cooperation, honesty and gratitude. Also included in the book is a parent's guide on how to have discussions about the topics in the book.

The Ambassador Company organized distribution of the book to communities across the state. Homeschooled students can pick up a copy by contacting the Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary School.

Local sponsors for the book include Walmart, Larry's Family Pizza, Merickel Lumber, Mid-Central National Bank and Tri-County Health Care.