Local college honorees and graduates from fall 2020.

The University of North Dakota Dean's List students include the following local honorees:

Marissa Rehm, Henning

Emily Veronen, Verndale

Tyler Wheeler, Wadena

Jasmyn Wood, Wadena

University of Minnesota Crookston Dean's List:

Melissa Hammer, Agricultural Education, Aldrich

Paul Hendrickx, Agricultural Education, New York Mills

Brianna Hinman, Accounting/Finance/ Management, Verndale

Brianna Jordan, Health Management, New York Mills

Adam Lange, Agronomy, Deer Creek

Graduates:

Patricia Galvin Tvedt, Applied Studies, Bachelor of Science, Motley

At Minnesota State University, Mankato the Honor List local honorees include:

Allison Asfeld, Bertha

Maya Lake, Sebeka

Kenneth Hegarty, Staples

At M State, Dean's List and President's List students from the area include:

Bertha

Madelline Becker, President's List

Taylor Hamilton, Dean's List

Deer Creek

Mikayla Leach, President's List

Colby Schertler, Dean's List

Hewitt

Sierra Brown, Dean's List

Menahga

Corey Haataja, Dean's List

Nolan Haataja, Dean's List

Kate Hendrickson, Dean's List

Megan Hendrickson, Dean's List

Tara Hillstrom, President's List

Hailey Hillukka, Dean's List

Andrea Honga, President's List

Liisa Honga, President's List

Grace Howard, Dean's List

Christian Johnson, President's List

Abram Josephson, Dean's List

Aimee Lake, President's List

Jordan Lake, President's List

Niina Lake, Dean's List

Kelsey Makela, Dean's List

Stephanie Myers, Dean's List

Lela Peterson, Dean's List

Aaron Pietila, Dean's List

Jack Pietila, President's List

Claire Pinoniemi, Dean's List

Maryn Pinoniemi, Dean's List

Ashley Savela, President's List

Hope Shepersky, President's List

Alyssa Skoog, Dean's List

Julia Skoog, Dean's List

Mariah Skoog, Dean's List

McKenna Skoog, Dean's List

Michaela Skoog, President's List

Janie Tormanen, President's List

Rachael Vry, President's List

Sebeka



Jeannie Arthur, Dean's List

Dawson Bullock, Dean's List

Amanda Clasen, President's List

Moriah Frame, President's List

Bailey Haman, Dean's List

Anton Jarvi, Dean's List

Raegan Jarvi, President's List

Cecelia Lausten, Dean's List

Tori Lee, President's List

Jolee Lillquist, President's List

Megan Lugert, Dean's List

Jordan Miller, Dean's List

Keegan Nevala, President's List

Brandon Nims, Dean's List

Jayde Petersen, Dean's List

Mallory Ritari, President's List

Hunter Skaro, Dean's List

Keegan Wattenhofer, President's List

Staples

Alisha Amerud, Dean's List

Paige Lenk, Dean's List

Verndale

Sara Bain-Richter, President's List

Cortnie Cottrell, Dean's List

Lily Helland, President's List

Avery Johnson, Dean's List

Ryan O'Bar, Dean's List

Caitlin Richardson, President's List

Courtney Roth, Dean's List

Madison Schmitz, President's List

Jackson Weniger, President's List

Wadena