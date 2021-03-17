Local college honorees and graduates from fall 2020.
The University of North Dakota Dean's List students include the following local honorees:
Marissa Rehm, Henning
Emily Veronen, Verndale
Tyler Wheeler, Wadena
Jasmyn Wood, Wadena
University of Minnesota Crookston Dean's List:
Melissa Hammer, Agricultural Education, Aldrich
Paul Hendrickx, Agricultural Education, New York Mills
Brianna Hinman, Accounting/Finance/ Management, Verndale
Brianna Jordan, Health Management, New York Mills
Adam Lange, Agronomy, Deer Creek
Graduates:
Patricia Galvin Tvedt, Applied Studies, Bachelor of Science, Motley
At Minnesota State University, Mankato the Honor List local honorees include:
Allison Asfeld, Bertha
Maya Lake, Sebeka
Kenneth Hegarty, Staples
At M State, Dean's List and President's List students from the area include:
Bertha
- Madelline Becker, President's List
- Taylor Hamilton, Dean's List
Deer Creek
- Mikayla Leach, President's List
- Colby Schertler, Dean's List
Hewitt
- Sierra Brown, Dean's List
Menahga
- Corey Haataja, Dean's List
- Nolan Haataja, Dean's List
- Kate Hendrickson, Dean's List
- Megan Hendrickson, Dean's List
- Tara Hillstrom, President's List
- Hailey Hillukka, Dean's List
- Andrea Honga, President's List
- Liisa Honga, President's List
- Grace Howard, Dean's List
- Christian Johnson, President's List
- Abram Josephson, Dean's List
- Aimee Lake, President's List
- Jordan Lake, President's List
- Niina Lake, Dean's List
- Kelsey Makela, Dean's List
- Stephanie Myers, Dean's List
- Lela Peterson, Dean's List
- Aaron Pietila, Dean's List
- Jack Pietila, President's List
- Claire Pinoniemi, Dean's List
- Maryn Pinoniemi, Dean's List
- Ashley Savela, President's List
- Hope Shepersky, President's List
- Alyssa Skoog, Dean's List
- Julia Skoog, Dean's List
- Mariah Skoog, Dean's List
- McKenna Skoog, Dean's List
- Michaela Skoog, President's List
- Janie Tormanen, President's List
- Rachael Vry, President's List
Sebeka
- Jeannie Arthur, Dean's List
- Dawson Bullock, Dean's List
- Amanda Clasen, President's List
- Moriah Frame, President's List
- Bailey Haman, Dean's List
- Anton Jarvi, Dean's List
- Raegan Jarvi, President's List
- Cecelia Lausten, Dean's List
- Tori Lee, President's List
- Jolee Lillquist, President's List
- Megan Lugert, Dean's List
- Jordan Miller, Dean's List
- Keegan Nevala, President's List
- Brandon Nims, Dean's List
- Jayde Petersen, Dean's List
- Mallory Ritari, President's List
- Hunter Skaro, Dean's List
- Keegan Wattenhofer, President's List
Staples
- Alisha Amerud, Dean's List
- Paige Lenk, Dean's List
Verndale
- Sara Bain-Richter, President's List
- Cortnie Cottrell, Dean's List
- Lily Helland, President's List
- Avery Johnson, Dean's List
- Ryan O'Bar, Dean's List
- Caitlin Richardson, President's List
- Courtney Roth, Dean's List
- Madison Schmitz, President's List
- Jackson Weniger, President's List
Wadena
- Charity Crosby, Dean's List
- April Damlo, President's List
- John Heppner, President's List
- Reid Homola, Dean's List
- Breh Hopp, Dean's List
- Nicole Iken, President's List
- Breann Malone, President's List
- Amber Mountjoy, Dean's List
- Amanda Orsello, President's List
- Joseph Orsello, President's List
- Tomi Paurus, Dean's List
- Cole Pearson, President's List
- Shiann Richter, President's List
- Emma Ries, President's List
- Rhiana Roberts, President's List
- Lukas Schmitz, Dean's List
- Mikayla Varela, President's List
- Cody Wheeler, Dean's List
- Levi Willis, President's List