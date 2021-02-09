The 2021 Business Professionals of America regional competition included 12 Wadena-Deer Creek regional champions and 25 placing between 2nd-5th place, allowing them to qualify for the state competition this March. WDC BPA advisor Shayne Haustveit said "we had an amazing level of success."
WDC had 25 students compete in over 25 different events. Despite the remote style, and time in distant learning, the students continued to practice and work on projects for regionals.
Results from the regional competition include:
Lauryn Gravelle: 2nd in ICD-10; 4th Business Meeting Concepts; 5th Digital Design Concepts; 5th IT Concepts; Region Champion Marketing Concepts
Grace Gallant: 3rd in ICD-10; 4th Admin Support Concepts; 3rd Digital Design Concepts; 3rd IT Concepts; 2nd Marketing Concepts
Summer Pettit: Regional Champion in Advanced Desktop Publishing
Gravelle, Gallant and Pettit: Regional Champion in Web Design
Adam Plautz: 2nd Fundamental Web Design; Region Champion in Computer Concepts; 2nd Computer Security
Blade Ehrmantraut: Region Champion in Linux; Region Champion in Python Programming; 2nd in Computer Concepts; 2nd in IT Concepts
Hannah Plautz: 3rd in Database; 2nd in SQL; 5th in Digital Concepts; 5th Admin Support Concepts
Mikayla Varela: Regional Champion Business Law/Ethics; 2nd Database; 2nd Financial Math Concepts
Morgan Larson: Regional Champion Legal Office Procedures; 5th Business Law/Ethics
Sara Goetze: Region Champion Fundamentals of Web Design; Region Champion Database; 5th Computer Programming Concepts; 4th IT Concepts; 4th Management Concepts
Libby Hartman: Regional Champion SQL; 3rd Business Meeting Concepts; 5th Fundamental Word Processing
Chloe Kapphahn: 5th ICD-10; 4th Health Admin Procedures
Kayden Stinar: 2nd in Linux; 2nd in Networking
Jack Motschenbacher: 3rd in Computer Security; 4th in Database
Corbett Wensmann: Region Champion Fundamental Spreadsheets
Blake Vittetoe: 3rd Computer Networking
Owen Guo: Region Champion Computer Security
Tony Kreklau: 5th SQL
Vittetoe, Wensmann, Kreklau and Guo: Computer Animation Team Region Champions
Bjorn Brunsberg: 4th in SQL, Regional Champion in Podcast Production; 4th Digital Design Concepts; 5th Management Concepts
Maddy Gallant: 4th Business Law/Ethics; Regional Champion in Podcast Production; 4th Financial Math Concepts
Alec Lundberg: 2nd Banking and Finance; 4th Personal Financial Management
Hannah Dosdall: 3rd in SQL
If in-person activities are occurring, students will have the chance to qualify for the national competition this May at Disneyworld in Orlando.