The 2021 Business Professionals of America regional competition included 12 Wadena-Deer Creek regional champions and 25 placing between 2nd-5th place, allowing them to qualify for the state competition this March. WDC BPA advisor Shayne Haustveit said "we had an amazing level of success."

WDC had 25 students compete in over 25 different events. Despite the remote style, and time in distant learning, the students continued to practice and work on projects for regionals.

Results from the regional competition include:

Lauryn Gravelle: 2nd in ICD-10; 4th Business Meeting Concepts; 5th Digital Design Concepts; 5th IT Concepts; Region Champion Marketing Concepts

Grace Gallant: 3rd in ICD-10; 4th Admin Support Concepts; 3rd Digital Design Concepts; 3rd IT Concepts; 2nd Marketing Concepts

Summer Pettit: Regional Champion in Advanced Desktop Publishing

Gravelle, Gallant and Pettit: Regional Champion in Web Design

Adam Plautz: 2nd Fundamental Web Design; Region Champion in Computer Concepts; 2nd Computer Security

Blade Ehrmantraut: Region Champion in Linux; Region Champion in Python Programming; 2nd in Computer Concepts; 2nd in IT Concepts

Hannah Plautz: 3rd in Database; 2nd in SQL; 5th in Digital Concepts; 5th Admin Support Concepts

Mikayla Varela: Regional Champion Business Law/Ethics; 2nd Database; 2nd Financial Math Concepts

Morgan Larson: Regional Champion Legal Office Procedures; 5th Business Law/Ethics

Sara Goetze: Region Champion Fundamentals of Web Design; Region Champion Database; 5th Computer Programming Concepts; 4th IT Concepts; 4th Management Concepts

Libby Hartman: Regional Champion SQL; 3rd Business Meeting Concepts; 5th Fundamental Word Processing

Chloe Kapphahn: 5th ICD-10; 4th Health Admin Procedures

Kayden Stinar: 2nd in Linux; 2nd in Networking

Jack Motschenbacher: 3rd in Computer Security; 4th in Database

Corbett Wensmann: Region Champion Fundamental Spreadsheets

Blake Vittetoe: 3rd Computer Networking

Owen Guo: Region Champion Computer Security

Tony Kreklau: 5th SQL

Vittetoe, Wensmann, Kreklau and Guo: Computer Animation Team Region Champions

Bjorn Brunsberg: 4th in SQL, Regional Champion in Podcast Production; 4th Digital Design Concepts; 5th Management Concepts

Maddy Gallant: 4th Business Law/Ethics; Regional Champion in Podcast Production; 4th Financial Math Concepts

Alec Lundberg: 2nd Banking and Finance; 4th Personal Financial Management

Hannah Dosdall: 3rd in SQL

If in-person activities are occurring, students will have the chance to qualify for the national competition this May at Disneyworld in Orlando.