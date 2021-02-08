Since the start of the organization, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America has been addressing important personal, career and societal issues.

Minnesota FCCLA was started in 1946. At that time, the organization was known as Future Homemakers of America. In the 1980s, Minnesota FHA made a name change to Minnesota Future Leaders of America/Future Homemakers of America. At the 1999 FHA National Leadership Conference in Boston, Mass., delegates voted to change the name of the national organization to FCCLA, according to WDC advisor Cindi Koll.

At that national conference, two Wadena-Deer Creek students were in attendance. Kristina Kukacka and Katherine Roggenkamp had both qualified to attend as they held regional leadership positions that year.

Current FCCLA members have been working on a variety of projects. They have raised over $600 for the March of Dimes with a Dime Drive, collected and delivered 436 pairs of socks to the Eagle’s Healing Nest, written letters to residents at Fair Oaks Lodge, made 216 feminine hygiene pads and 14 bags to put them in for girls in third world countries as part of Days for Girls, and shared the book, "I Promise" by LeBron James with elementary students.

This year’s WDC FCCLA members have important leadership roles in the organization. Angela LeComte is serving as the local chapter president, Mikayla Varela serves as the Central West Area President and Elliot Doyle is the MN FCCLA State President.

Nine members are working hard on their Students Taking Action with Recognition events. Phoenix Gray, Vanessa Haataja, Amara Neuerberg and Jenny Varela are doing presentations describing chapter projects, and Gracie Arm is creating an educational display.

Talia Erickson is working on her own business in the Entrepreneurship category. LeComte is competing in National Programs in Action, Doyle in Leadership and Varela in Chapter in Review.

They will all compete virtually this month. The results will be announced at the virtual state conference in March, according to Koll.

For more information, visit the MN FCCLA and National FCCLA websites.