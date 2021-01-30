After a successful sock collection project last year, Wadena-Deer Creek Family Career, and Community Leaders of America members decided to organize a similar collection Jan. 25-28 at the middle/high school and elementary.

Members Jenny Varela and Amara Neuerberg volunteered to be chairpersons for the Socks for Soldiers project. They created a flyer to promote the project, made a collection box and picked up each day’s collection, according to advisor Cindi Koll. They will soon deliver the 330 pairs of socks to the Eagle’s Healing Nest in Sauk Centre.

FCCLAers are impressed and thankful that even in the time of a COVID-19 pandemic local people continue to be generous.