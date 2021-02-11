Local college honorees and graduates from fall 2020.
At St. Cloud Technical and Community College, the President's List and Dean's List include these local honorees:
Scott Braith, President's List, Staples
Brianna Kaufman, Dean's List, Wadena
The University of Minnesota Duluth Dean's List includes:
Marcie Peeters, Environmental Science, Menahga
Rachal Cross, Social Work, Sebeka
Reid Busker, Finance, Staples
Samantha Schimpp, Management, Staples
Preston Warren, Biology, Wadena
The graduates at North Dakota State University include the following local honorees:
Mamie Kircher, Bachelor of Science, Honors, Management, Browerville
Kale Knutson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Honors, Browerville
Leah Weber, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Honors, Henning
Hailey Usher, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Science, Menahga
Izabelle Clarksean, Bachelor of Science, Honors, Accounting, New York Mills
Eric Wallgren, Bachelor of Science, Honors, Accounting, New York Mills
Heather Theisen-Redfield, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Wadena
The Northwest Technical College Dean's List includes two local honorees:
Del Eckman, Electrical Construction, Staples
Logan Wegscheid, Residential Plumbing/HVAC, Wadena
The Dean's List at St. Cloud State University includes the following local honorees:
Sarah Marte, English, Staples
Alexandria Kahl, Psychology, Wadena
The University of North Dakota graduates include:
Faith Schaefer, Bachelor of Science in Fisheries & Wildlife Bio, Deer Creek
Katlin Larson, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology, Henning
Kylee Damm, Master of Social Work, Hewitt
The Dean's List at University of Minnesota Crookston include the following local honorees:
Melissa Hammer, Agricultural Education, Aldrich
Adam Lange, Agronomy, Deer Creek
Brianna Hinman, Accounting, Verndale
The Chancellor's List also includes:
Alyssa Peterson, Elementary Education, Menahga
Ben Olander, Agricultural Business, Staples
Christina Wright, Natural Resources, Verndale
At Concordia College, the Dean's Honor List includes:
Briana Doyle, Henning
Morgan Klintworth, Henning
Courtney Wiese, Henning
Samantha Sabin, Menahga
Zachary Strickland, Motley
Brittany Johnson, New York Mills
Joshua Olson, New York Mills
Leah Roberts, New York Mills
Maria Isaacson, Sebeka
Mackenzie Nelson, Sebeka
Andrew Bates, Staples
Torrence Salcido, Staples
Ashley Adams, Wadena
Ashley Lehmkuhl, Wadena
Abigail Westrum, Wadena