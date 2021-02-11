Local college honorees and graduates from fall 2020.

At St. Cloud Technical and Community College, the President's List and Dean's List include these local honorees:

Scott Braith, President's List, Staples

Brianna Kaufman, Dean's List, Wadena

The University of Minnesota Duluth Dean's List includes:

Marcie Peeters, Environmental Science, Menahga

Rachal Cross, Social Work, Sebeka

Reid Busker, Finance, Staples

Samantha Schimpp, Management, Staples

Preston Warren, Biology, Wadena

The graduates at North Dakota State University include the following local honorees:

Mamie Kircher, Bachelor of Science, Honors, Management, Browerville

Kale Knutson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Honors, Browerville

Leah Weber, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Honors, Henning

Hailey Usher, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Science, Menahga

Izabelle Clarksean, Bachelor of Science, Honors, Accounting, New York Mills

Eric Wallgren, Bachelor of Science, Honors, Accounting, New York Mills

Heather Theisen-Redfield, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Wadena

The Northwest Technical College Dean's List includes two local honorees:

Del Eckman, Electrical Construction, Staples

Logan Wegscheid, Residential Plumbing/HVAC, Wadena

The Dean's List at St. Cloud State University includes the following local honorees:

Sarah Marte, English, Staples

Alexandria Kahl, Psychology, Wadena

The University of North Dakota graduates include:

Faith Schaefer, Bachelor of Science in Fisheries & Wildlife Bio, Deer Creek

Katlin Larson, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology, Henning

Kylee Damm, Master of Social Work, Hewitt

The Dean's List at University of Minnesota Crookston include the following local honorees:

Melissa Hammer, Agricultural Education, Aldrich

Adam Lange, Agronomy, Deer Creek

Brianna Hinman, Accounting, Verndale

The Chancellor's List also includes:

Alyssa Peterson, Elementary Education, Menahga

Ben Olander, Agricultural Business, Staples

Christina Wright, Natural Resources, Verndale

At Concordia College, the Dean's Honor List includes: