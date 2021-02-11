Local college honorees and graduates from fall 2020.

At St. Cloud Technical and Community College, the President's List and Dean's List include these local honorees:

  • Scott Braith, President's List, Staples

  • Brianna Kaufman, Dean's List, Wadena

The University of Minnesota Duluth Dean's List includes:

  • Marcie Peeters, Environmental Science, Menahga

  • Rachal Cross, Social Work, Sebeka

  • Reid Busker, Finance, Staples

  • Samantha Schimpp, Management, Staples

  • Preston Warren, Biology, Wadena

The graduates at North Dakota State University include the following local honorees:

  • Mamie Kircher, Bachelor of Science, Honors, Management, Browerville

  • Kale Knutson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Honors, Browerville

  • Leah Weber, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Honors, Henning

  • Hailey Usher, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Science, Menahga

  • Izabelle Clarksean, Bachelor of Science, Honors, Accounting, New York Mills

  • Eric Wallgren, Bachelor of Science, Honors, Accounting, New York Mills

  • Heather Theisen-Redfield, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Wadena

The Northwest Technical College Dean's List includes two local honorees:

  • Del Eckman, Electrical Construction, Staples

  • Logan Wegscheid, Residential Plumbing/HVAC, Wadena

The Dean's List at St. Cloud State University includes the following local honorees:

  • Sarah Marte, English, Staples

  • Alexandria Kahl, Psychology, Wadena

The University of North Dakota graduates include:

  • Faith Schaefer, Bachelor of Science in Fisheries & Wildlife Bio, Deer Creek

  • Katlin Larson, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology, Henning

  • Kylee Damm, Master of Social Work, Hewitt

The Dean's List at University of Minnesota Crookston include the following local honorees:

  • Melissa Hammer, Agricultural Education, Aldrich

  • Adam Lange, Agronomy, Deer Creek

  • Brianna Hinman, Accounting, Verndale

The Chancellor's List also includes:

  • Alyssa Peterson, Elementary Education, Menahga

  • Ben Olander, Agricultural Business, Staples

  • Christina Wright, Natural Resources, Verndale

At Concordia College, the Dean's Honor List includes:

  • Briana Doyle, Henning

  • Morgan Klintworth, Henning

  • Courtney Wiese, Henning

  • Samantha Sabin, Menahga

  • Zachary Strickland, Motley

  • Brittany Johnson, New York Mills

  • Joshua Olson, New York Mills

  • Leah Roberts, New York Mills

  • Maria Isaacson, Sebeka

  • Mackenzie Nelson, Sebeka

  • Andrew Bates, Staples

  • Torrence Salcido, Staples

  • Ashley Adams, Wadena

  • Ashley Lehmkuhl, Wadena

  • Abigail Westrum, Wadena