The Wadena-Deer Creek One Act cast and crew had a limited showing of "The Greek Mythology Olympiaganza" by Don Zolidis for the 2021 virtual competitions.

The cast of seven take on numerous roles portraying Greek gods throughout the production with each myth including a modern, comedic spin.

The cast includes Emma Mehl, Lily Adkins, Maggie Hegarty, Ben Keppers, Sara Goetze, Ryann Schmidt and Kelanie Oldakowski. The tech crew includes Maddie Gallant and Katelyn Gardner with drama department advisor/director Beth Hawkins as director.

The One Act placed third in subsections.