The 2020-21 school year came with excitement for Joyce Lake as the return meant helping new students, the ones who call her Grandma all day long. Lake is one of three foster grandparents at Sebeka Public School.

“I know the kids still need it,” Lake said about why she continued this year. She’s been a foster grandma for five years.

Due to the pandemic, the school is the only one in the area continuing the in-person program this year. The schools are hoping to protect the volunteers as the Foster Grandparent Program brings people 55 years old and older into schools to support students. Area supervisor Jon Knopik said this year’s program is “completely different.” Instead of discouraging foster grandparents to take projects home, now it might be the only way they can be involved. The area program had 55 foster grandparents for the 2019-20 school year.

“We’re stressing how can we help the teacher, how can we still be of use or help?” Knopik said.

Some foster grandparents pick up preparation work at the schools, work on it at home and then return the items to the schools while others might be able to help tutor a neighbor student or read a story to students over Zoom.

Lake said her volunteering time has remained largely the same, now with the overall nervousness about the coronavirus and students wearing masks and spaced out as much as possible.

“When they (students) went home last year and they did the homeschooling at first it was OK but after awhile they weren’t doing their work. I even did some phone calling and wrote them letters and stuff and that helped a little bit,” Lake said. “But they weren’t getting what they needed and we knew that, so we wanted them back in school.”

As a previous Head Start teacher, Lake loves working with the younger students in kindergarten-second grade. This year she works in kindergarten teacher Carol Lindroos’ classroom. About five students were either homeschooled or in distance learning for a time, though all have returned. On one student’s first day back, Lake made sure he knew why she was there: “In school I can be your Grandma, and so you can come to me, I’ll help you.”

“The grandparents bring an extra set of hands for tricky work, listening ears for sadness and problems, role models to visit with during lunch and snack, and most of all extra support for struggling students,” Lindroos said in an email.

Lake says the main way she helps students is through the “Grandma effect” as kids are comfortable talking with her and excited to show off their work of the day. She helps students on tasks the teacher might not have time for, like tying a shoe or putting on a winter coat.

“Kids love you no matter what. They’re so happy. I hear ‘Grandma, Grandma, Grandma’ all the time,” Lake said.

"I know that they’re waiting for me and they need me." — Joyce Lake

During the summer, school districts were still deciding if volunteers could come into the building as new precautions were added to every facet of school life. In the one time foster grandparents have met since February 2020, volunteers shared their concerns about students missing out on in-person learning and if students would be ready to move to the next grade, as Knopik said. He believed the fall would be busy with helping students catch up.

“The grandparents were asking me, ‘Can I go back?’ and I’m saying, ‘I don’t know,’” Knopik said.

While foster grandparents are ready to help, the switching between hybrid, in-person and distance learning makes it difficult for teachers to plan ahead and have prep work available for volunteers.

“I’m hearing frustration from foster grandparents and that they’re not getting the calls that they hoped they would,” Knopik said. After working with the same teacher for years, some foster grandparents are “particularly frustrated because they’re not being able to have that social relationship with another adult.”

With volunteers from Morrison, Todd, Wadena and northern Otter Tail counties mostly in their 70s, the Zoom possibility is one Knopik is “amazed” with. Volunteers could choose to receive training support for a computer and Wi-Fi over the summer.

Throughout Lake's five hours daily in the classroom, she’s reading and writing with students, talking with them about the books and sounding out words, as Lindroos said. And as though a student once more, she must listen to the teacher’s directions carefully to share them again with students.

“Her kind caring manner brings out the best in my students,” Lindroos remarked in an email.

With a single walk through the door, and silly putty in tow, students are happy to see Grandma Joyce. About two years ago when a student was having a difficult time, Lake made a deal to reward the student with silly putty after a good day. The daily routine became playing with silly putty for 20 minutes after lunch and “That was just a small miracle” in how he changed, as Lake said.

The student still finds her in the cafeteria every day. And despite the pandemic, she’s comfortable letting him give her a hug because students need that, Lake said.

“My grandma was one of the best people in the world to me and so when they talk about a foster grandma or somebody who's that much older and they’re just always nice to you and they pay attention to you, that’s really important to … all the kids,” Knopik said.

Lake said being a foster grandparent “saved my life probably.” She found being in the house got her “really down.” Her husband reminds her of the students awaiting her arrival, and she’s glad for the good tired feeling at the end of the day.

“I can get up and feel tired and it’s really easy to go back to bed, but then I know that they’re waiting for me and they need me and so I get myself out of bed and go,” Lake said.

"Her kind caring manner brings out the best in my students." — Carol Lindroos

Throughout the years, Lake sees how she’s making a difference in students' lives, like when they come to give her a hug or say they missed her after one day. She’s happy to be there for students from broken families.

“It’s me who has to change because they don’t know what’s wrong, and I don’t know either except I know that they’re troubled,” Lake said. “You give them some kindness and love and believe in them. Just keep praising them for everything that they do.”

More information on the program

The federal agency responsible for the AmeriCorps and Senior Corps programs, the ‘Corporation for National and Community Service,’ has officially become ‘AmeriCorps’. This is the first major update to the agency’s identity in a quarter century, according to a Foster Grandparent Program news release.

As part of this rebranding initiative, all national service programs are united under a unified AmeriCorps identity and are promoted under the AmeriCorps or AmeriCorps Seniors banner. The name change will not change the program or the services provided.

More than 200,000 AmeriCorps Seniors, ages 55 and older who have made service their second act, will continue to carry the torch of volunteerism forward throughout the next 50 years. The AmeriCorps Seniors programs include Foster Grandparents, Senior Companions and RSVP/Retire Senior Volunteers.

For more information on the Foster Grandparent Program, contact Knopik at 320-229-4593 or jknopik@ccstcloud.org.