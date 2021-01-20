In their first meet of the season, Wadena-Deer Creek's 9th grade Knowledge Bowl team won on Jan. 13. Team members include: Hannah Dosdall, Libby Hartman, Kelanie Oldakowski and Adam Plautz.

The 8th grade team finished in the middle of the pack, according to Knowledge Bowl coach Todd Hale. Team members include: Amber Collins, Jadyn Larson, Tayton Lehmann, Amsale Loer, Emma Schmitz and Jenny Varela.

The Knowledge Bowl meet had 15 teams competing.

This year, due to the pandemic, in-person meets have been converted to an online format using the Discord app.