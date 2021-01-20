Wadena-Deer Creek is excited to share a preview of the one-act play for the 2021 season called "The Greek Mythology Olympiaganza."

Drama Department advisor/director Beth Hawkins said the comedy is “two narrators and a small crew of actors attempt to cover the entirety of Greek mythology in 30 minutes.”

The cast includes Emma Mehl, Lily Adkins, Maggie Hegarty, Ben Keppers, Sara Goetze, Ryann Schmidt and Kelanie Oldakowski with the tech crew including Maddie Gallant and Katelyn Gardner.

"They are enjoying being on the stage again. Whether we do a comedy or a drama, they love being together and staging a show," Hawkins said.

They started in-person practices on Jan. 4 with just three weeks to prepare for the virtual submission deadline of Jan. 25.

"It's going to be a crazy show," Hawkins said. "Each cast member has at a minimum of four parts, and one lucky gal (Goetze) plays 11 different roles!"

The seniors this year include Sara Goetze, Ben Keppers, Emma Mehl, and Katelyn Gardner.