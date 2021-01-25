The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire fall 2020 Dean's List local honorees include:

  • Anna Willgohs, College of Business, Staples

  • Matthew Greenwaldt, College of Business, Wadena

At Minnesota State University Moorhead the Dean's List for fall 2020 includes these local honorees:

  • Taylor Beiswenger, Psychology, Perham

  • Emily Benson, Elementary Inclusive Education, Bluffton

  • Molly Brownlow, Elementary Inclusive Education, Verndale

  • Madison Bullock, Nursing, Sebeka

  • Mackenzie Carsten, Finance, Wadena

  • Josie Formanek, Psychology, Browerville

  • Shania Glenz, Communication Arts and Literature Ed, Staples

  • Will Harren, Computer Information Systems, Eagle Bend

  • Samantha Jewel, Social Work, Menahga

  • Courtney Koebernick, Elementary Inclusive Education, Menahga

  • Paige Munger, Elementary Inclusive Education, Menahga

  • Ashley Peterson, Social Work, Wadena

  • Nash Selander, Computer Science, Menahga

  • Penelope Van Batavia, Teaching English as a Second Language and Social Studies, Menahga

North Dakota State University fall 2020 Dean's List

  • Justin Crandall, Civil Engineering, Browerville

  • Mamie Kircher, Management, Browerville

  • Kale Knutson, Nursing, Browerville

  • Autumn Grasswick, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Deer Creek

  • Lexi Pierce, Nursing, Deer Creek

  • Susan Hart, Crop and Weed Sciences, Eagle Bend

  • Zackery Waln, Civil Engineering, Eagle Bend

  • Quinton Borchardt, Mechanical Engineering, Henning

  • Maggie Cronk, Animal Science, Henning

  • Colin Geyer, Finance, Henning

  • Patrick Morstad, Environmental Design, Henning

  • Ethan Severson, Computer Engineering, Henning

  • Blake Wallevand, Respiratory Care, Henning

  • Leah Weber, Nursing, Henning

  • Trinidy Beck, Accounting, Menahga

  • Dylan Miska, Computer Science, Menahga

  • Grant Tolkkinen, Exercise Science, Menahga

  • Hailey Usher, Human Development and Family Science, Menahga

  • Josie Erickson, Pharmacy, Motley

  • Alix Peterson, Criminal Justice, Motley

  • Nicholas Hendrickx, Exercise Science, New York Mills

  • Ashley Herr, Finance, New York Mills

  • Kaitlyn Kane, Architecture, New York Mills

  • Eric Wallgren, Accounting, New York Mills

  • Lauren Hughes, Apparel, Retail Merchandise/Design, Pillager

  • Jaden Streed, Mechanical Engineering, Pillager

  • Chelsea Nanik, Interior Design, Staples

  • Mardi Ehrmantraut, Human Development and Family Science, Wadena

  • Jordan Frethem, Electrical Engineering, Wadena

  • Zachary Meeks, Mechanical Engineering, Wadena

  • Isaac Ries, Physical Education, Wadena

The College of St. Scholastica fall 2020 Dean's List includes the following local honorees:

  • Ashley Etter, Philosophy, Sebeka

  • Michael Schmidt, History, Wadena