The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire fall 2020 Dean's List local honorees include:

Anna Willgohs, College of Business, Staples

Matthew Greenwaldt, College of Business, Wadena

At Minnesota State University Moorhead the Dean's List for fall 2020 includes these local honorees:

Taylor Beiswenger, Psychology, Perham

Emily Benson, Elementary Inclusive Education, Bluffton

Molly Brownlow, Elementary Inclusive Education, Verndale

Madison Bullock, Nursing, Sebeka

Mackenzie Carsten, Finance, Wadena

Josie Formanek, Psychology, Browerville

Shania Glenz, Communication Arts and Literature Ed, Staples

Will Harren, Computer Information Systems, Eagle Bend

Samantha Jewel, Social Work, Menahga

Courtney Koebernick, Elementary Inclusive Education, Menahga

Paige Munger, Elementary Inclusive Education, Menahga

Ashley Peterson, Social Work, Wadena

Nash Selander, Computer Science, Menahga

Penelope Van Batavia, Teaching English as a Second Language and Social Studies, Menahga

North Dakota State University fall 2020 Dean's List

Justin Crandall, Civil Engineering, Browerville

Mamie Kircher, Management, Browerville

Kale Knutson, Nursing, Browerville

Autumn Grasswick, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Deer Creek

Lexi Pierce, Nursing, Deer Creek

Susan Hart, Crop and Weed Sciences, Eagle Bend

Zackery Waln, Civil Engineering, Eagle Bend

Quinton Borchardt, Mechanical Engineering, Henning

Maggie Cronk, Animal Science, Henning

Colin Geyer, Finance, Henning

Patrick Morstad, Environmental Design, Henning

Ethan Severson, Computer Engineering, Henning

Blake Wallevand, Respiratory Care, Henning

Leah Weber, Nursing, Henning

Trinidy Beck, Accounting, Menahga

Dylan Miska, Computer Science, Menahga

Grant Tolkkinen, Exercise Science, Menahga

Hailey Usher, Human Development and Family Science, Menahga

Josie Erickson, Pharmacy, Motley

Alix Peterson, Criminal Justice, Motley

Nicholas Hendrickx, Exercise Science, New York Mills

Ashley Herr, Finance, New York Mills

Kaitlyn Kane, Architecture, New York Mills

Eric Wallgren, Accounting, New York Mills

Lauren Hughes, Apparel, Retail Merchandise/Design, Pillager

Jaden Streed, Mechanical Engineering, Pillager

Chelsea Nanik, Interior Design, Staples

Mardi Ehrmantraut, Human Development and Family Science, Wadena

Jordan Frethem, Electrical Engineering, Wadena

Zachary Meeks, Mechanical Engineering, Wadena

Isaac Ries, Physical Education, Wadena

The College of St. Scholastica fall 2020 Dean's List includes the following local honorees: