The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire fall 2020 Dean's List local honorees include:
Anna Willgohs, College of Business, Staples
Matthew Greenwaldt, College of Business, Wadena
At Minnesota State University Moorhead the Dean's List for fall 2020 includes these local honorees:
Taylor Beiswenger, Psychology, Perham
Emily Benson, Elementary Inclusive Education, Bluffton
Molly Brownlow, Elementary Inclusive Education, Verndale
Madison Bullock, Nursing, Sebeka
Mackenzie Carsten, Finance, Wadena
Josie Formanek, Psychology, Browerville
Shania Glenz, Communication Arts and Literature Ed, Staples
Will Harren, Computer Information Systems, Eagle Bend
Samantha Jewel, Social Work, Menahga
Courtney Koebernick, Elementary Inclusive Education, Menahga
Paige Munger, Elementary Inclusive Education, Menahga
Ashley Peterson, Social Work, Wadena
Nash Selander, Computer Science, Menahga
Penelope Van Batavia, Teaching English as a Second Language and Social Studies, Menahga
North Dakota State University fall 2020 Dean's List
Justin Crandall, Civil Engineering, Browerville
Mamie Kircher, Management, Browerville
Kale Knutson, Nursing, Browerville
Autumn Grasswick, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Deer Creek
Lexi Pierce, Nursing, Deer Creek
Susan Hart, Crop and Weed Sciences, Eagle Bend
Zackery Waln, Civil Engineering, Eagle Bend
Quinton Borchardt, Mechanical Engineering, Henning
Maggie Cronk, Animal Science, Henning
Colin Geyer, Finance, Henning
Patrick Morstad, Environmental Design, Henning
Ethan Severson, Computer Engineering, Henning
Blake Wallevand, Respiratory Care, Henning
Leah Weber, Nursing, Henning
Trinidy Beck, Accounting, Menahga
Dylan Miska, Computer Science, Menahga
Grant Tolkkinen, Exercise Science, Menahga
Hailey Usher, Human Development and Family Science, Menahga
Josie Erickson, Pharmacy, Motley
Alix Peterson, Criminal Justice, Motley
Nicholas Hendrickx, Exercise Science, New York Mills
Ashley Herr, Finance, New York Mills
Kaitlyn Kane, Architecture, New York Mills
Eric Wallgren, Accounting, New York Mills
Lauren Hughes, Apparel, Retail Merchandise/Design, Pillager
Jaden Streed, Mechanical Engineering, Pillager
Chelsea Nanik, Interior Design, Staples
Mardi Ehrmantraut, Human Development and Family Science, Wadena
Jordan Frethem, Electrical Engineering, Wadena
Zachary Meeks, Mechanical Engineering, Wadena
Isaac Ries, Physical Education, Wadena
The College of St. Scholastica fall 2020 Dean's List includes the following local honorees:
Ashley Etter, Philosophy, Sebeka
Michael Schmidt, History, Wadena