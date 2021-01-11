Minnesota State Community and Technical College announced the fall 2020 graduates with the local honorees including:

Anne Beldo, Medical Coding & Insurance, Menahga

Jaclyn Bloomquist, Liberal Arts & Sciences, Menahga

Tara Hendrickson, Liberal Arts & Sciences, Menahga

Katie Krey, Nursing, Menahga

Tina Skoog, Nursing, Menahga

Meagan Anderson, Admin Office Assistant and Human Resources, Sebeka

Bailey Haman, Liberal Arts & Sciences, Sebeka

Alexis Motzko, Cosmetology, Sebeka

Kallee Abbas, Cosmetology and Nail Technician, Staples

Erika Gilb, Cosmetology, Staples

Crystal Poppenga, Nursing, Staples

Anne Beastrom, Nursing, Wadena

Danielle Goeden, Paralegal, Wadena

Kacie Haataja, Cosmetology, Wadena

The University of Jamestown fall 2020 Dean's List local honorees include:

Karli Kawlewski, New York Mills

Kenna Salo, New York Mills

Nicholas Lindberg, Ottertail

Nicholas Johnson, Verndale

Sophia Kreklau, Wadena

Elizabeth Miron, Wadena

At the Central Lakes College Brainerd and Staples campuses the fall 2020 President's List and Dean's List local honorees include:

Danielle Peltier, President's List, Bertha

Caleb Hasbargen, President's List, Menahga

Merry Nims, President's List, Sebeka

Kelsey Schwartz, Dean's List, Sebeka

Carter Beckler, Dean's List, Staples

Michelle Boyer, President's List, Staples

Rebecca Brown, President's List, Staples

Tyler Davidson, Dean's List, Staples

Katrina Eckenrode, Dean's List, Staples

Chad Fishman, President's List, Staples

Madysen Hull, Dean's List, Staples

Macy Judd, President's List, Staples

Jordan Kirscht, Dean's List, Staples

Tristan Pierce, Dean's List, Staples

Rylie Julianna Rau, President's List, Staples

Brooklyn Rudrud, President's List, Staples

Gilberto Terrones, Dean's List, Staples

Chelsea Weishair, President's List, Staples

Emmitt Winkels, Dean's List, Staples

Zaynie Zigmund, Dean's List, Staples

Stephanie Anderson, President's List, Verndale

Ryan Hahn, Dean's List, Verndale

Ryan Ismil, President's List, Verndale

Katelyn Johnson, Dean's List, Verndale

Jeremy Mensinger, President's List, Verndale

Janelle VanAlst, President's List, Verndale

Garet Youngbauer, President's List, Verndale

Nichole Bowman, President's List, Wadena

Ryan Gronlund, President's List, Wadena

Raysha Murdent, Dean's List, Wadena

The local honoree on the Rochester Community and Technical College fall 2020 Dean's List is:

Matthew Frost, Bluffton

The Alexandria Technical and Community College's fall 2020 Dean's List local honorees include: