Minnesota State Community and Technical College announced the fall 2020 graduates with the local honorees including:

  • Anne Beldo, Medical Coding & Insurance, Menahga

  • Jaclyn Bloomquist, Liberal Arts & Sciences, Menahga

  • Tara Hendrickson, Liberal Arts & Sciences, Menahga

  • Katie Krey, Nursing, Menahga

  • Tina Skoog, Nursing, Menahga

  • Meagan Anderson, Admin Office Assistant and Human Resources, Sebeka

  • Bailey Haman, Liberal Arts & Sciences, Sebeka

  • Alexis Motzko, Cosmetology, Sebeka

  • Kallee Abbas, Cosmetology and Nail Technician, Staples

  • Erika Gilb, Cosmetology, Staples

  • Crystal Poppenga, Nursing, Staples

  • Anne Beastrom, Nursing, Wadena

  • Danielle Goeden, Paralegal, Wadena

  • Kacie Haataja, Cosmetology, Wadena

The University of Jamestown fall 2020 Dean's List local honorees include:

  • Karli Kawlewski, New York Mills

  • Kenna Salo, New York Mills

  • Nicholas Lindberg, Ottertail

  • Nicholas Johnson, Verndale

  • Sophia Kreklau, Wadena

  • Elizabeth Miron, Wadena

At the Central Lakes College Brainerd and Staples campuses the fall 2020 President's List and Dean's List local honorees include:

  • Danielle Peltier, President's List, Bertha

  • Caleb Hasbargen, President's List, Menahga

  • Merry Nims, President's List, Sebeka

  • Kelsey Schwartz, Dean's List, Sebeka

  • Carter Beckler, Dean's List, Staples

  • Michelle Boyer, President's List, Staples

  • Rebecca Brown, President's List, Staples

  • Tyler Davidson, Dean's List, Staples

  • Katrina Eckenrode, Dean's List, Staples

  • Chad Fishman, President's List, Staples

  • Madysen Hull, Dean's List, Staples

  • Macy Judd, President's List, Staples

  • Jordan Kirscht, Dean's List, Staples

  • Tristan Pierce, Dean's List, Staples

  • Rylie Julianna Rau, President's List, Staples

  • Brooklyn Rudrud, President's List, Staples

  • Gilberto Terrones, Dean's List, Staples

  • Chelsea Weishair, President's List, Staples

  • Emmitt Winkels, Dean's List, Staples

  • Zaynie Zigmund, Dean's List, Staples

  • Stephanie Anderson, President's List, Verndale

  • Ryan Hahn, Dean's List, Verndale

  • Ryan Ismil, President's List, Verndale

  • Katelyn Johnson, Dean's List, Verndale

  • Jeremy Mensinger, President's List, Verndale

  • Janelle VanAlst, President's List, Verndale

  • Garet Youngbauer, President's List, Verndale

  • Nichole Bowman, President's List, Wadena

  • Ryan Gronlund, President's List, Wadena

  • Raysha Murdent, Dean's List, Wadena

The local honoree on the Rochester Community and Technical College fall 2020 Dean's List is:

  • Matthew Frost, Bluffton

The Alexandria Technical and Community College's fall 2020 Dean's List local honorees include:

  • Courtney Templin, Hewitt

  • Benjamin Hendrickx, Menahga

  • Brian Keranen, Menahga

  • Jon Kicker, Menahga

  • Taryn Laulainen, Menahga