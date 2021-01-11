Minnesota State Community and Technical College announced the fall 2020 graduates with the local honorees including:
Anne Beldo, Medical Coding & Insurance, Menahga
Jaclyn Bloomquist, Liberal Arts & Sciences, Menahga
Tara Hendrickson, Liberal Arts & Sciences, Menahga
Katie Krey, Nursing, Menahga
Tina Skoog, Nursing, Menahga
Meagan Anderson, Admin Office Assistant and Human Resources, Sebeka
Bailey Haman, Liberal Arts & Sciences, Sebeka
Alexis Motzko, Cosmetology, Sebeka
Kallee Abbas, Cosmetology and Nail Technician, Staples
Erika Gilb, Cosmetology, Staples
Crystal Poppenga, Nursing, Staples
Anne Beastrom, Nursing, Wadena
Danielle Goeden, Paralegal, Wadena
Kacie Haataja, Cosmetology, Wadena
The University of Jamestown fall 2020 Dean's List local honorees include:
Karli Kawlewski, New York Mills
Kenna Salo, New York Mills
Nicholas Lindberg, Ottertail
Nicholas Johnson, Verndale
Sophia Kreklau, Wadena
Elizabeth Miron, Wadena
At the Central Lakes College Brainerd and Staples campuses the fall 2020 President's List and Dean's List local honorees include:
Danielle Peltier, President's List, Bertha
Caleb Hasbargen, President's List, Menahga
Merry Nims, President's List, Sebeka
Kelsey Schwartz, Dean's List, Sebeka
Carter Beckler, Dean's List, Staples
Michelle Boyer, President's List, Staples
Rebecca Brown, President's List, Staples
Tyler Davidson, Dean's List, Staples
Katrina Eckenrode, Dean's List, Staples
Chad Fishman, President's List, Staples
Madysen Hull, Dean's List, Staples
Macy Judd, President's List, Staples
Jordan Kirscht, Dean's List, Staples
Tristan Pierce, Dean's List, Staples
Rylie Julianna Rau, President's List, Staples
Brooklyn Rudrud, President's List, Staples
Gilberto Terrones, Dean's List, Staples
Chelsea Weishair, President's List, Staples
Emmitt Winkels, Dean's List, Staples
Zaynie Zigmund, Dean's List, Staples
Stephanie Anderson, President's List, Verndale
Ryan Hahn, Dean's List, Verndale
Ryan Ismil, President's List, Verndale
Katelyn Johnson, Dean's List, Verndale
Jeremy Mensinger, President's List, Verndale
Janelle VanAlst, President's List, Verndale
Garet Youngbauer, President's List, Verndale
Nichole Bowman, President's List, Wadena
Ryan Gronlund, President's List, Wadena
Raysha Murdent, Dean's List, Wadena
The local honoree on the Rochester Community and Technical College fall 2020 Dean's List is:
Matthew Frost, Bluffton
The Alexandria Technical and Community College's fall 2020 Dean's List local honorees include:
Courtney Templin, Hewitt
Benjamin Hendrickx, Menahga
Brian Keranen, Menahga
Jon Kicker, Menahga
Taryn Laulainen, Menahga