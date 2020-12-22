As students begin winter break, the area school districts have plans for in-person, hybrid and distance learning when students return. Area sports activities will resume on Jan. 4.
As of Dec. 22 the local district updates are:
- Bertha-Hewitt: 7-12th graders are in distance learning until Jan. 8. Pre-K-6th graders are in-person learning until Jan. 8.
- New York Mills: Students in all grade levels will return to in-person learning on Jan. 4, 2021. Pre-K-12th grade students will attend school Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. with bus schedules running as normal. If families are interested in their child(ren) continuing distance learning, contact the school office by Wednesday, Dec. 23.
- Sebeka: All grade levels will return to in-person learning after the break. Students will be released at 12:30 p.m. on Fridays for teachers to have time to connect with students in distance learning.
- Staples-Motley: 7-12th graders return to in-person learning on Jan. 11 with hybrid learning prior. Pre-K-6th grade remains in-person.
- Verndale: On Jan. 4, Pre-K-6th graders will return to in-person learning and 7-12th graders will begin hybrid learning. Students in 7-9th grade will attend school on Mondays and Thursdays and 10-12th grade on Tuesdays and Fridays. The other days will be students learning from home.
- Wadena-Deer Creek: Full distance learning for all students includes Jan. 4-15. Monday, Jan. 18 is a scheduled staff development day.