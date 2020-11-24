Whether you are a student in distance learning, parent or guardian trying to manage your student(s) in distance learning or an educator working in the classroom and with students online, the Pioneer Journal is interested in learning about your experience as learning models are constantly adjusted this school year.
What’s working and what’s not working for you? What is different about school? What are your challenges, enjoyments in the learning model?
Send your responses on the topic to rmitchell@wadenapj.com, whether a sentence or a few paragraphs. You can also call us at 218-631-2561 with any questions.