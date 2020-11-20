“We’re excited to launch this website to keep residents informed about our facility planning process,” said Superintendent Shane Tappe in the release. “The district strives to be transparent with this process, and this website will make it easy for community members to have access to information about our planning. We’ll continue to update the site throughout the coming months.”

Over the last five years, Staples-Motley has sought a solution to its aging facilities. Local voters had an opportunity to decide on a $60 million referendum plan to address these issues in May 2019 but they opposed the plan.

“In conversations throughout the community, we found that residents agree our district needs to make investments in our schools, but they didn’t believe the district proposed the right plan,” Tappe said in the release. “We will continue to seek the best plan to make improvements to our facilities. That includes gathering community feedback, making sure questions are answered and working through different solutions to ensure we produce a proposal that reflects the top priorities of our communities.”