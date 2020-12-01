Throughout Wadena County, school districts have transitioned learning models due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the community as well as staffing concerns due to quarantining. Area sports activities are on a pause until at least Dec. 18 .

Superintendents remind parents and guardians to have students stay home with symptoms and also for students to stay home if a household member is being tested for COVID-19. If a household member tests positive, the household will need to quarantine. Local hospitals, county health departments and school nurses can provide further guidance.

Community members are also encouraged to wear masks, social distance, limit social gatherings and practice good hand hygiene to help limit the spread of the virus and allow children to have in-person learning.

"It is a community effort to strive towards the goal of in-person learning for all students, and we’re counting on you to do your part," said Staples-Motley superintendent Shane Tappe in a letter to families on Nov. 24.

In a video on Nov. 18, Bertha Hewitt teachers, staff and students shared what they have missed about having in-person learning.

As of Dec. 1 the local district updates are: