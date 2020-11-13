Throughout Wadena County, school districts have transitioned middle/high school students to distance learning due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the community as well as staffing concerns due to quarantining. Area sports activities have also seen many cancellations.

Superintendents remind parents and guardians to have students stay home with symptoms and also for students to stay home if a household member is being tested for COVID-19. If a household member tests positive, the household will need to quarantine. Local hospitals, county health departments and school nurses can provide further guidance.

Community members are also encouraged to wear masks, social distance, limit social gatherings and practice good hand hygiene to help limit the spread of the virus and allow children to have in-person learning.

"It (distance learning) is not the best model of education but it's the safest model for our staff, students and community members," said Bertha-Hewitt Superintendent Eric Koep in a video on Nov. 12.

As of Nov. 13 the local district updates are: