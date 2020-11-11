Along with districts in the area transitioning learning models largely for middle/high school students, Staples-Motley students in grades 9-12 will transition to distance learning and students in grades 7-8 will have a reduced number of days in-person. There is no change for pre-K-6th grade students.

The 7-12 graders will have no school on Monday, Nov. 16; pre-K-6th graders will have school as scheduled. On Tuesday, Nov. 17 distance learning begins for 9-12 graders and 7-8 graders will have reduced hybrid days with in-person learning on Tuesdays and Thursdays and off-site learning on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, according to a message from Superintendent Shane Tappe. Students will hopefully return to the hybrid schedule on Nov. 30, which depends on the status of COVID-19 in the school and community.

The change comes due to an increase in staff and students impacted by quarantine recommendations due to exposures that most frequently occurred outside of school, Tappe said.

Parents and guardians may request grab-n-go meals for their students by emailing or calling Nutrition Services Director Brittany Zuhlsdorf at brittany.zuhlsdorf@isd2170.k12.mn.us or 218-894-5400 extension 3164. Meals can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the main gym doors (door 23) at the middle/high school.

Middle/high school activities will remain in-person as scheduled during the next two weeks since there is not currently any COVID-19 spread within the activity groups at this time. Activities will be monitored and adjusted as necessary, according to the message.

"To all our families, we ask that you take this two weeks to minimize your exposure to COVID-19 so we can meet our goals for returning to school. Please follow the MN Department of Health’s recommendations of physical distancing, wearing a face covering and washing your hands frequently. The efforts of our families and communities are essential to our return to on-site learning," Tappe said in the message on Nov. 10.