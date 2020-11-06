The New York Mills Elementary School is currently experiencing a high rate of staff quarantines due to COVID-19 exposure and will transition to distance learning on Monday, Nov. 16. This is not due to student-to-student transmission but rather community exposure among staff, according to a school Facebook post on Nov. 5.

School has been canceled for all Pre-K students for the week of Nov. 9-13. There is no school for K-6th grade students Nov. 11-13.

According to the post, the following is the new calendar for the next week of school:

• Monday-Tuesday, Nov. 9-10: In-person school days for K-6th students. On Tuesday, every elementary student will go home with a Chromebook.

• Wednesday, Nov. 11: No school for elementary students. Staff will use this day to prepare for distance learning.

• Thursday, Nov. 12: No school for elementary students. The previously scheduled parent/teacher conferences will take place from 2-8 p.m. via phone. A link for a sign-up time will be sent home on Nov. 6.

• Friday, Nov. 13: No school for all students in the district per the school calendar. Watch for information from teachers and administration about distance learning expectations.

• Monday, Nov. 16: First day of distance learning for NYM elementary students in pre-K-6th grade. Parents can expect at least two weeks of distance learning. The Regional COVID Response Team will be monitoring the situation and making any adjustments to the learning model on a bi-weekly basis.

Free breakfast and lunch will continue to be available for all students on a pick-up basis. Meals can be picked up from 9:30-11:30 a.m. each day at the common’s doors. People that are in quarantine should not visit the school for any reason, including picking up food. Please note that there will be meals available on the staff planning days on Nov. 11-12. There will be no meals available on Nov. 13, according to the post.

The school age child care will continue to be available to all NY Mills school age children for the regular hourly fee. Students will be expected to wear masks, practice social distancing and stay home if they have symptoms. Sign up information will go home with all elementary students on Tuesday, Nov. 10.