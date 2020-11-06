In the coming weeks, Staples-Motley Schools will be conducting a scientific phone survey to gather input from community members regarding long-term facilities planning. The poll will be conducted by the Morris Leatherman Company via landlines and mobile phones, who will not share the names of those who have been interviewed. Please note the poll will be conducted using only a sample of local residents, and it's the school district's hope that residents participate if they receive a phone call.
Expect calls to come through starting Nov. 9 through Thanksgiving break.
If you have questions, please contact Superintendent Tappe at shane.tappe@isd2170.k12.mn.us or 218.894.5400.