The Wadena-Deer Creek Family, Career and Community Leaders of America chapter selected Mikayla Varela as the outstanding chapter member. Members selected her based on her willingness to contribute to chapter projects and assist younger members in their efforts, according to WDC FCCLA advisor Cindi Koll.

Varela serves as the Minnesota FCCLA Central West Area president and will preside over the Central West Area Fall Virtual Conference on Nov. 19. She also spoke during one of the Minnesota FCCLA’s state webinar presentations.

Varela earned the fourth highest score in the nation on her Sustainability Challenge STAR Event last summer and also serves as the WDC FCCLA chapter treasurer.