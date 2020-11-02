Due to a positive COVID-19 case within the New York Mills High School, the 7-12th grade students will be moving to the distance learning model on Nov. 3. Students in grades preK-6th will be in session as normal.

The most recent case affects more than 5% of high school students as well as seven staff members, according to a school Facebook post on Nov. 1. The contact tracing has been completed and the individuals who must quarantine have been contacted. After consultation with Otter Tail County Public Health and the Regional Support Team at Lakes Country Service Cooperative, the District COVID Response Team has decided to move the high school to distance learning.

To prepare for this change, school has been canceled for New York Mills High School students for Monday, Nov. 2. Distance learning for students in grades 7th-12th will start Tuesday, Nov. 3 and go through at least Nov. 13. The District COVID Response Team will re-evaluate this model every two weeks, according to the post.

At this time, the Regional Support Team has recommended that NY Mills Elementary School continues with in-person learning as long as student transmission remains low, according to the post.

Free lunches will continue to be available for all students on a pick-up basis at the K-12 Commons door.