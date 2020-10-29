The remainder of the 7-12 grade students will begin distance learning on Nov. 2, according to a school Facebook post. During this time attendance will be taken by students logging into their classes at the scheduled time. Handouts and materials will be available online.

Contact the school for network issues, and for questions on student guidelines or procedures call the teacher or principal, according to the post. To pick up meals, call Lisa at 218-924-2500 by 8:15 a.m. daily and pick them up at 12:15 p.m.

More information about distance learning can be viewed at www.isd786.org/.