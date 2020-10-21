All preK-12th grade students at Bertha-Hewitt will have their first e-learning day on Thursday, Oct. 22 due to inclement weather. As long as the weather improves for Friday, students will return as scheduled, according to Superintendent Eric Koep in a video posted by the school.

With 7-12th grade students in hybrid learning, students are to treat Oct. 22 as an at-home hybrid day. Students in kindergarten to sixth grade went home with a packet of work or their Chromebook on Oct. 22, as Koep said.

Hangout is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For any questions, call the school at 218-924-2500.