ST. PAUL — Minnesotans have the chance to to nominate an educator who they feel motivates and inspires students for Minnesota Teacher of the Year .

The nomination period is open from Oct. 1 through Nov. 15. Nominations can be submitted at educationminnesota.org/news/awards/teacher-of-the-year/nomination-form.

The 2021 Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be named at a ceremony on May 2 at St. Paul RiverCentre. The winner will also be up for National Teacher of the Year.

The criteria for eligible nominees is as follows:

Teach in a public or nonpublic pre-kindergarten through 12th grade school, or in an Adult Basic Education or ECFE program, working directly with students at least 50% of the time.



Hold a bachelor’s degree and a Minnesota teaching license.

Have completed five years of teaching by the nomination deadline.

Intend to teach during the 2021-22 school year.

Anyone may nominate a teacher. Self-nominations are also accepted.

For more information or to receive a nomination form, contact Ashley Behrens at ashley.behrens@edmn.org.