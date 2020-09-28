M State is making it possible for students to get a jump on their college careers with five courses scheduled to begin on Oct. 19.

M State typically offers full-semester courses that begin in August and January. With uncertainty about the pandemic leading some students to delay their education plans this fall, M State has developed these late-start classes to give students an opportunity to catch up before spring semester begins, according to an M State news release.

“Maybe people weren’t ready to start college in August, but they feel ready now,” M State’s dean of science and mathematics Matt Borcherding said in the release. “This gives students a chance to get a start on their academic career without waiting until spring.”

In particular, this is an excellent opportunity for pre-health students to complete general education requirements prior to starting a program such as Practical Nursing in the spring, as Borcherding said.

The courses are being offered online and are widely transferable for a range of majors. They include Anatomy and Physiology lecture and lab courses (biology), College Writing (English), Lifespan Development (psychology) and Ethics (philosophy), according to the release.

For students who are unsure how college will work with their other commitments, Borcherding said, “an eight-week class is a great way to try out online college classes.” The courses will run from Oct. 19 until the end of the semester on Dec. 18.

“These courses might also be a great option for students who are just a class or two away from graduation,” Borcherding said in the release. “Some may be able to complete their degree in December, a semester earlier than they’d planned.”

The courses are also open to high school students enrolled at M State through the eCampus or PSEO programs.

For more information, contact info@minnesota.edu.