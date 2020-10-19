Minnesota State Community and Technical College's final round of 2020-21 Workforce Development Scholarships for $2,500 each include the following local recipients:

  • Caitlin Richardson, Verndale

  • Alexander Brown, Wadena

Valley City State University, North Dakota announced scholarships for the 2020-21 school year including one local recipient:

  • Konnor Stueve, Bernard Neumann Scholarship and Stickler Science Scholarship, Deer Creek

Bemidji State University's spring 2020 graduates include these local honorees:

Newsletter signup for email alerts

  • Chad Baumgartner, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Bertha

  • Marissa Grewe, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Menahga

  • Anna Ronnebaum, Bachelor of Science, Menahga

  • Jeffery Erickson, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Sebeka

  • Haley Christoffersen, Bachelor of Science, Staples

  • Ashley Orth, Master of Special Education, Staples

  • Ginger Stiner, Master of Special Education and graduate level certificate, Staples

  • Kasey Kimber, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Verndale

  • Travis Maciej, Bachelor of Science, Verndale

  • Meghan Nordstrom, Bachelor of Science, Verndale

  • Cory Kapphahn, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Wadena

  • Krista Odell, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Wadena

  • Dylan Phillips, Bachelor of Science, Wadena