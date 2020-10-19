Minnesota State Community and Technical College's final round of 2020-21 Workforce Development Scholarships for $2,500 each include the following local recipients:
Caitlin Richardson, Verndale
Alexander Brown, Wadena
Valley City State University, North Dakota announced scholarships for the 2020-21 school year including one local recipient:
Konnor Stueve, Bernard Neumann Scholarship and Stickler Science Scholarship, Deer Creek
Bemidji State University's spring 2020 graduates include these local honorees:
Chad Baumgartner, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Bertha
Marissa Grewe, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Menahga
Anna Ronnebaum, Bachelor of Science, Menahga
Jeffery Erickson, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Sebeka
Haley Christoffersen, Bachelor of Science, Staples
Ashley Orth, Master of Special Education, Staples
Ginger Stiner, Master of Special Education and graduate level certificate, Staples
Kasey Kimber, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Verndale
Travis Maciej, Bachelor of Science, Verndale
Meghan Nordstrom, Bachelor of Science, Verndale
Cory Kapphahn, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Wadena
Krista Odell, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Wadena
Dylan Phillips, Bachelor of Science, Wadena