Wadena-Deer Creek Family, Career and Community Leaders of America member Mikayla Varela was recently elected as the Central West Area president.

As the Central West Area president, Varela will work with the Minnesota FCCLA Executive Director and state officers to plan meetings and relay information to advisers and members in the area, according to W-DC FCCLA advisor Cindi Koll.

Varela will be expected to preside over the Central West Area Conference both virtually and in person. She will also keep updated on all area, state and national FCCLA projects.

Varela has served as a W-DC FCCLA chapter officer and had much success in her STAR Event competition. This past July she earned a gold medal on her STAR Event at the FCCLA National Leadership Conference.