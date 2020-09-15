The Wadena-Deer Creek Family, Career and Community Leaders of America chapter received a special donation of $50 from former United States Navy Command Master Chief Evelyn Vonn Banks. The donation is for outstanding work on service projects that she was made aware of at a recent MN FCCLA State Conference, according to a W-DC FCCLA news release.

Vonn Banks was the highest ranking enlisted woman in the U.S. Navy when she recently retired. Vonn Banks knows the value of youth leaders doing positive things for their communities and beyond. She is allowing the W-DC chapter to pay it forward with service efforts, according to the release.

W-DC is planning a variety of service projects this school year, including a Dime Drive for March of Dimes planned for Oct. 5-9 and a sock collection in November.