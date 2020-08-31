With schools in the area returning to in-person learning, health and safety measures are continuing to be put in place, including personal protective equipment from the state.

Area school districts picked up their allocated personal protective equipment on Aug. 27 and 28 from Forestview Middle School in Baxter with Sourcewell as one of nine Minnesota Service Cooperatives organizing the distribution, according to a Sourcewell news release.

Within each school district:

• Every K-12 student will receive one cloth face covering.

• Every school staff member will receive one cloth face covering.

• Every school will receive three disposable face masks per student.

• Every school will receive face shields for all licensed teachers and 50% of non-licensed staff.

The state will use $430 million for face coverings, increased testing capacity, cleaning measures and technology access.