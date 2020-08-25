Staples-Motley School District will be returning to full in-person learning on Sept. 8 with distance learning available for those who request it, according to a news release.

Families and community members can reference a district Safe Learning Plan throughout the year at www.isd2170.k12.mn.us/covid-19/. Paper copies of the Safe Learning Plan can also be requested by calling any of the school offices.

The district will continue to post updates on district COVID-19 page, send information to families via Skyward alerts and emails, and update their social media and COVID-19 information line at 218-894-5400 option 8.