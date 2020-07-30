As the fall semester is fast approaching, school districts will be deciding how to start the fall semester after Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota health and education officials’ announcement on July 30. With guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health on COVID-19 cases per 10,000, schools will transition their approach throughout the 2020-21 school year based on the county’s cases over a two-week period.

Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools will likely re-open, according to Superintendent Lee Westrum. The final decision will come on Aug. 17 after the school board and planning committee of 20 staff members meet to review feedback from parents, guardians and staff, according to Westrum and a Facebook post .

Parents and guardians will receive a survey on July 31 to indicate their preferred option for starting the school year.

“It’s not going to be business as usual but … we’re really looking forward to the opportunity to have the kids back in the building,” Westrum said. “You can’t replace in-person learning, and at the same time we’ve learned a lot about distance learning and e-learning and we will be prepared to go to that if we have to.”

Under any option the districts decide on, students can also choose distance learning with accommodations for teachers and staff wanting to work from home as well, according to the governor's press conference Thursday, July 30.

Westrum said the announcement is “pretty flexible and adaptable to meet local conditions” whether that be a current low case count or possible surge. The district’s continued preparations include finalizing details for the selected option and health screening issues, according to Westrum.

“The biggest challenge is going to come when we have a positive test at the school whether it be a student or staff member,” Westrum said.

The state will use $430 million to fund face coverings for teachers, students and staff and increase testing capacity, cleaning measures and technology access. Students, faculty and staff will be required to wear face coverings for the in-person option.

“We teach for a living, so that’s our job, right, so we will do our best with teaching the kids about the importance of the masks and how to take care of them and all that but … especially for our smallest kids that’s going to be challenging,” Westrum said. “If that’s what it takes to have school then that’s what it takes.”

Local districts updates as of July 30:

Bertha-Hewitt: Superintendent Eric Koep shared a local look at Todd County’s numbers that would impact the school’s decision in a video on Facebook. The school board will meet on Aug. 3 to finalize the district’s decision. A survey will also be shared. A distance learning coordinator will also be available.

Menahga: Superintendent Kevin Wellen said in a July 8 announcement that the Menahga school board intends to have in-person learning.

New York Mills: The New York Mills School planning committee will meet and release their decision. For more information, visit their Facebook page.

Staples-Motley: The plan will be finalized and released, though as of a July 29 announcement the school hopes to open for in-person, according to their website.

Verndale: A reopening survey can be completed on their website.

As of July 30, the Minnesota Department of Health reports approximately 820,817 people have been tested with 53,692 positive cases, 46,965 patients no longer needing isolation and 1,594 deaths. Wadena County has 23 positive cases, Todd 413, Otter Tail 162 and Hubbard 25. Not all suspected cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this data is not representative of the total number of people in Minnesota who have or had COVID-19.

Walz’s announcement comes after MDE released the three options of in-person, hybrid and distance learning on June 18 as well as teachers and school staff members, government officials and unions asking Walz for action. The Minnesota Senate’s resolution on July 20 asked for school districts to make the decision about the fall. Educators, school staff, the teachers’ union Education Minnesota and parents highlighted the needed health and safety measures for students and staff and encouraged distance learning on July 23.

Throughout the planning period, WDC has worked on the challenges of acquiring masks and hand sanitizer, increasing technology access and creating ways for social distancing. The three options given by the MDE were described in a Facebook post on July 30 and by Westrum in a July 6 school board meeting including:

In-person learning: With students and staff in the building, there would be health screenings for staff and students, increased cleaning and hand hygiene, students heading to their classrooms upon arrival, passing periods in intervals and no large assemblies.

Hybrid learning: In addition to the above measures, students would need to follow strict social distancing, including spacing in classrooms. Students in K-6 would come every day and 7-12 students would come every other day or two days a week and complete distance learning the other days.

Distance learning: Students would learn at home with teachers providing lessons online along with packets. This model was used in the spring.

School is scheduled to start on Sept. 8.

If you are interested in distance learning, email elementary principal Louis Rutten at lrutten@wdc2155.k12.mn.us or middle high school principal Tyler Church at tchurch@wdc2155.k12.mn.us.

