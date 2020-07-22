If you’re interested in having a voice in the education realm, the Wadena-Deer Creek school board has three positions open. The positions up for election are Vince Hinojos, Dan Lawson and Kent Schmidt with their terms expiring on Dec. 31, 2020.

Hinojos, Lawson and Schmidt all plan to run again.

The position is for a four-year term with the requirements of being an eligible voter, 21-years-old or older by start date, a resident of the school district for at least 30 days before the election and to not be filing for any other offices. Position candidates can file with the district clerk from July 28 to Aug. 11 at 600 SW Colfax Ave.

Candidates must file by 5 p.m. on Aug. 11 with a fee of $2.

The general election is on Nov. 3.