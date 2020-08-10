Concordia College Moorhead announced students awarded scholarships with the local recipients including:

  • Brittany Johnson, New York Mills, Presidential Scholarship

  • Lucas Hinojos, Wadena, Excellence Scholarship, Music program

Minnesota State Community and Technical College's first round of Workforce Development Scholarships for $2,500 each include the following local recipients:

  • Taylor Hamilton, Bertha

  • Austin Grewe, Menahga

  • Ethan Trout, Menahga

  • Bryce Barthel, Staples

The University of Minnesota Twin Cities spring 2020 Dean's List includes the following local honorees:

  • Tanner Johnson, Menahga

  • Katherine Benson, Staples

  • Molly Lindgren, Staples

  • Henry Fitzsimmons, Wadena

  • Gabrielle Ross, Wadena

  • Lauren Soroko, Wadena

Bemidji State University's spring 2020 President's List and Dean's List local honorees include:

  • Michael Johnson, Dean's List, Menahga

  • Courtney Koebernick, Dean's List, Menahga

  • Heidi Tormanen, Dean's List, Menahga

  • Jeffery Erickson, President's List, Sebeka

  • Megan Heino, Dean's List, Sebeka

  • Morgan Palmer, Dean's List, Sebeka

  • Elizabeth Brown, President's List, Staples

  • Kyle Huepenbecker, Dean's List, Staples

  • Amy Korfe, Dean's List, Staples

  • Alexys Thompson, Dean's List, Staples

  • Lauren Waulters, Dean's List, Staples

  • Claire Wolhowe, President's List, Staples

  • Tristen Heller, Dean's List, Verndale

  • Anna Lorentz, Dean's List, Wadena

The Northwest Technical College spring 2020 Dean's List local honoree is:

  • Jenavieve Jasmer, Verndale

From Normandale Community College the local spring 2020 graduate is:

  • Jessica Wattenhofer, Menahga

The University of North Dakota spring 2020 graduates include the following local students:

  • Jordin Roberts, New York Mills
  • Anna Weiland, Pillager

  • David Wilder, Staples

  • Cortnie Cottrell, Verndale

  • Mikena Formanek, Wadena

  • Alyssa Formanek, Wadena

  • Marissa Formanek, Wadena

  • Jeffrey Formanek, Wadena

  • Jensyn Formanek, Wadena