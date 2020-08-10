Concordia College Moorhead announced students awarded scholarships with the local recipients including:

Brittany Johnson, New York Mills, Presidential Scholarship

Lucas Hinojos, Wadena, Excellence Scholarship, Music program

Minnesota State Community and Technical College's first round of Workforce Development Scholarships for $2,500 each include the following local recipients:

Taylor Hamilton, Bertha

Austin Grewe, Menahga

Ethan Trout, Menahga

Bryce Barthel, Staples

The University of Minnesota Twin Cities spring 2020 Dean's List includes the following local honorees:

Tanner Johnson, Menahga

Katherine Benson, Staples

Molly Lindgren, Staples

Henry Fitzsimmons, Wadena

Gabrielle Ross, Wadena

Lauren Soroko, Wadena

Bemidji State University's spring 2020 President's List and Dean's List local honorees include:

Michael Johnson, Dean's List, Menahga

Courtney Koebernick, Dean's List, Menahga

Heidi Tormanen, Dean's List, Menahga

Jeffery Erickson, President's List, Sebeka

Megan Heino, Dean's List, Sebeka

Morgan Palmer, Dean's List, Sebeka

Elizabeth Brown, President's List, Staples

Kyle Huepenbecker, Dean's List, Staples

Amy Korfe, Dean's List, Staples

Alexys Thompson, Dean's List, Staples

Lauren Waulters, Dean's List, Staples

Claire Wolhowe, President's List, Staples

Tristen Heller, Dean's List, Verndale

Anna Lorentz, Dean's List, Wadena

The Northwest Technical College spring 2020 Dean's List local honoree is:

Jenavieve Jasmer, Verndale

From Normandale Community College the local spring 2020 graduate is:

Jessica Wattenhofer, Menahga

The University of North Dakota spring 2020 graduates include the following local students: