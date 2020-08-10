Concordia College Moorhead announced students awarded scholarships with the local recipients including:
Brittany Johnson, New York Mills, Presidential Scholarship
Lucas Hinojos, Wadena, Excellence Scholarship, Music program
Minnesota State Community and Technical College's first round of Workforce Development Scholarships for $2,500 each include the following local recipients:
Taylor Hamilton, Bertha
Austin Grewe, Menahga
Ethan Trout, Menahga
Bryce Barthel, Staples
The University of Minnesota Twin Cities spring 2020 Dean's List includes the following local honorees:
Tanner Johnson, Menahga
Katherine Benson, Staples
Molly Lindgren, Staples
Henry Fitzsimmons, Wadena
Gabrielle Ross, Wadena
Lauren Soroko, Wadena
Bemidji State University's spring 2020 President's List and Dean's List local honorees include:
Michael Johnson, Dean's List, Menahga
Courtney Koebernick, Dean's List, Menahga
Heidi Tormanen, Dean's List, Menahga
Jeffery Erickson, President's List, Sebeka
Megan Heino, Dean's List, Sebeka
Morgan Palmer, Dean's List, Sebeka
Elizabeth Brown, President's List, Staples
Kyle Huepenbecker, Dean's List, Staples
Amy Korfe, Dean's List, Staples
Alexys Thompson, Dean's List, Staples
Lauren Waulters, Dean's List, Staples
Claire Wolhowe, President's List, Staples
Tristen Heller, Dean's List, Verndale
Anna Lorentz, Dean's List, Wadena
The Northwest Technical College spring 2020 Dean's List local honoree is:
Jenavieve Jasmer, Verndale
From Normandale Community College the local spring 2020 graduate is:
Jessica Wattenhofer, Menahga
The University of North Dakota spring 2020 graduates include the following local students:
- Jordin Roberts, New York Mills
- Anna Weiland, Pillager
David Wilder, Staples
- Cortnie Cottrell, Verndale
Mikena Formanek, Wadena
Alyssa Formanek, Wadena
Marissa Formanek, Wadena
Jeffrey Formanek, Wadena
Jensyn Formanek, Wadena