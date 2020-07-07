After the unexpected distance learning in spring 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, states have been planning options for the 2020-21 school year, with an official decision for Minnesota scheduled for July 27. The Minnesota Department of Education is looking at three options: in-person schooling, hybrid days and distance learning, as detailed in their planning guidance released on June 18.

The Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools planning committee met on June 18 to further prepare for the options with needs including technology, transportation and health measures. Superintendent Lee Westrum said he does not want to start with distance learning as students, staff and parents know the challenges with this model.

To address these challenges, a survey is being sent to families and staff about health concerns, if students could be dropped off if buses are limited due to social distancing and how many students would continue distance learning if in-person school is the option chosen. Elementary principal Louis Rutten also noted a possible K-12 platform to streamline the login process for parents with children in different grade levels through the program Modern Teachers.

Another technology issue the district will address is device access by purchasing 200 additional Chromebooks for seventh and eighth grade students. The Chromebooks were approved for $60,000 with a delivery in September, according to Westrum. The board approved the purchase of 300 Chromebooks for ninth-12th grade students in May for $96,000.

In-person

Westrum said the in-person model does not require social distancing though WDC plans to implement “lots of extra precautions” such as requiring students to go directly to their classrooms upon arrival, staggering lunch times and possibly having students alternate between use of the cafeteria or classrooms and releasing students between classes at intervals of two minutes. Staffing to supervise students who arrive at different times in the morning may be an issue, according to Westrum. The schools will also have health screenings for staff and students, including paraprofessionals on the buses to screen students.

Hybrid model

The hybrid days are complicated, according to Westrum, with strict social distancing and students attending in-person classes on an A/B schedule with packets for the days they are not in school. Students would have to be 6 feet apart, which impacts buses and classrooms. After measuring the middle/high school classrooms, principal Tyler Church found about 12-13 students could fit in most classrooms with some fitting up to 15. In this model, Fridays could be a day where special education students and students needing intervention could have extra time.

The district is also working on collecting supplies such as masks, hand sanitizer dispensers, hand sanitizer and thermometers. Westrum said the requirement of wearing masks is still a discussion though certain classes could be required, such as FACS where students work in close proximity.

Board members Ryan Damlo and Vince Hinijos are interested in video capabilities for students completing distance learning if the in-person model is chosen since it would help students keep pace with the lessons and possibly help parents if students have questions. Church said they do not know of a platform for this yet though it is an option depending on how many students will be learning from home.

