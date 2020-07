The Minnesota State University Mankato announced their spring 2020 High Honor and Honor Lists, including the following local honorees:

Julia Fink, High Honor, Staples

Ryan Gerard, Honor List, Staples

Brooke Jackson, High Honor, Staples

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire spring 2020 Dean's List includes this local honoree:

Anna Willgohs, Staples

The spring 2020 Dean's Honor Roll students at Valley City State University include the following local honorees:

Konnor Stueve, Deer Creek

Adam Thompson, Menahga

Mack Jones, Verndale

Jackson Weniger, Verndale

The Minnesota State Community and Technical College spring 2020 graduates include the following local students: