Minnesota State University Moorhead awarded a $4,000 University Scholarship to an Ottertail resident. The scholarship is over four years with student recipients meeting the eligibility of an ACT score of 21 or higher and a 3.5 GPA, according to a MSUM news release. The local recipient is:
Dena Fischer, parents Doug and Amanda Fischer, New York Mills High School
North Dakota State University awarded a Fergus Falls resident the Provost Award for $6,000 and the Henry Bonde Sr. and Helen Bonde Scholarship for $1,000. The scholarships recognize students who scored a 25 to 28 on the ACT and high academic achievement. The recipient is:
- Ceri Meech, parents Brian and Dawn Meech, grandparents Julanne and Don Meech, Sebeka; Arlene Ludovissie, Staples; David Ludovissie, Wadena.
A McCrackin County High School, Paducah, Ky. honors graduate also earned the Murray State Dean’s Scholarship for $6,000 and a Rotary Scholarship for $1,000. The recipient is:
- Hallie Ludovissie, parents Paul and Stephanie Ludovissie, grandparents Pat Brichacek, Browerville; Arlene Ludovissie, Staples; David Ludovissie, Wadena, great-grandparents Bethel Brichacek, Browerville; June Cline, Pillager.
The College of St. Scholastica's spring 2020 Dean's List local honorees include:
Lisa Dailey, Verndale
Ashley Etter, Sebeka
Noah Ross, Wadena
On the Rochester Community and Technical College President's List for spring 2020, the local honoree is:
- Matthew Frost, Bluffton
The University of Minnesota Duluth spring 2020 Dean's List local honorees are:
Maia Shepersky, Menahga
Rachal Cross, Sebeka
Mardi Ehrmantraut, Wadena
Brianna Taggart, Wadena
Preston Warren, Wadena
The Dean's Honor List at Concordia College Moorhead honorees include the following local students:
Morgan Klintworth, Henning
Courtney Wiese, Henning
Samantha Sabin, Menahga
Zachary Strickland, Motley
Leah Roberts, New York Mills
Maria Isaacson, Sebeka
Andrew Bates, Staples
Cade Bestland, Staples
Grace VanAlst, Verndale
Ashley Adams, Wadena
Shelly Flagg, Wadena
Ashley Lehmkuhl, Wadena