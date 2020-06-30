Minnesota State University Moorhead awarded a $4,000 University Scholarship to an Ottertail resident. The scholarship is over four years with student recipients meeting the eligibility of an ACT score of 21 or higher and a 3.5 GPA, according to a MSUM news release. The local recipient is:

Dena Fischer, parents Doug and Amanda Fischer, New York Mills High School

North Dakota State University awarded a Fergus Falls resident the Provost Award for $6,000 and the Henry Bonde Sr. and Helen Bonde Scholarship for $1,000. The scholarships recognize students who scored a 25 to 28 on the ACT and high academic achievement. The recipient is:

Ceri Meech, parents Brian and Dawn Meech, grandparents Julanne and Don Meech, Sebeka; Arlene Ludovissie, Staples; David Ludovissie, Wadena.

A McCrackin County High School, Paducah, Ky. honors graduate also earned the Murray State Dean’s Scholarship for $6,000 and a Rotary Scholarship for $1,000. The recipient is:

Hallie Ludovissie, parents Paul and Stephanie Ludovissie, grandparents Pat Brichacek, Browerville; Arlene Ludovissie, Staples; David Ludovissie, Wadena, great-grandparents Bethel Brichacek, Browerville; June Cline, Pillager.

The College of St. Scholastica's spring 2020 Dean's List local honorees include:

Lisa Dailey, Verndale

Ashley Etter, Sebeka

Noah Ross, Wadena

On the Rochester Community and Technical College President's List for spring 2020, the local honoree is:

Matthew Frost, Bluffton

The University of Minnesota Duluth spring 2020 Dean's List local honorees are:

Maia Shepersky, Menahga

Rachal Cross, Sebeka

Mardi Ehrmantraut, Wadena

Brianna Taggart, Wadena

Preston Warren, Wadena

The Dean's Honor List at Concordia College Moorhead honorees include the following local students: