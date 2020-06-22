Arvig announced their 36 honored recipients of the 2020 Royale B. and Eleanor M. Arvig Memorial Scholarship, who each received $3,000 based on achievements or interest in the fields of mathematics, engineering, accounting, computer science, telecommunications or any of the physical sciences, according to an Arvig news release.
The local students, their high school and future major include:
Owen Bjerga, Staples-Motley High School, Engineering
MacKenzie Carsten, Wadena-Deer Creek High School, Math
Ethan Severson, Henning High School, Computer Engineering
Brenna Thompson, New York Mills High School, Accounting
Kaija Weishalla, Bertha-Hewitt High School, Math Engineering