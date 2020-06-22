Arvig announced their 36 honored recipients of the 2020 Royale B. and Eleanor M. Arvig Memorial Scholarship, who each received $3,000 based on achievements or interest in the fields of mathematics, engineering, accounting, computer science, telecommunications or any of the physical sciences, according to an Arvig news release.

The local students, their high school and future major include:

  • Owen Bjerga, Staples-Motley High School, Engineering

  • MacKenzie Carsten, Wadena-Deer Creek High School, Math

  • Ethan Severson, Henning High School, Computer Engineering

  • Brenna Thompson, New York Mills High School, Accounting

  • Kaija Weishalla, Bertha-Hewitt High School, Math Engineering