The Minnesota Grocers Association Foundation awarded $30,000 in scholarships to employees or children of employees from MGA member companies, including a $1,000 scholarship to Jillian Gamble of Wadena.

Jillian’s father, Adam, has worked for Russ Davis Wholesale for over 18 years. Jillian will use the scholarship to attend the University of St. Thomas, according to a MGA news release.

The Foundation Scholarship program helps students who are related to Minnesota’s food industry by supporting their educational growth. This year, the Foundation received 335 applications from 40 companies.

The Minnesota Grocers Association Foundation awards scholarships and community grants from funds raised at an annual golf event and silent auction.

Scholarships are awarded by an impartial committee of educators and based on community involvement and academic achievements.